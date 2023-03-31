The following Surgoinsville Elementary students were named to the Honor Roll for the third quarter of the 2023-24 school year.
Karlie Banks, Ally Dingus, Hunter Henard, Tommy Henning, Bailey Horton, Luke Sims, Brooklynn Hurd, Charlie Smith, Mason Keck, Zaylie Allen, Saylor Amyx, Korra Cowan , Aliya Christian, Shelby Davis, Phin Hill, Dallas Morgan, Braxton Ray, Rylynn Reeves, Addi Woods, Colton Culbertson, Adella Linkous, Avary May, Hayden Manis, Easton Pavlock, and Laylah Smith.
Weston Horton, Sadie Rodriguez, G.T. Price, Aubree Scalf, Easton Snyder, Bella Suthers, Dalton Collier, Malcome Matlock, Jackson Coakley, JJ Goforth, Ilana McAmis, Kylie Albanese, Charlotte Baker, Avery Carr, Liam Davidson, Chase Hagen, Shealyn Mitchell, Raelynn Moore, Melany Sosa, and Daniel Wilmoth.
Carleigh Barragan, Clayton Berry, Bently Blanton, Elijah Elliot, Julie Garcia, Raylan Haun, Joseph Lane, Hayden Luster, Tristan Shively, Abigail Overbay, Kayden Luster, Leo Corbin, Elizabeth Burchfield, Cyleigh Caldwell, Bryson Fields, Channing Morrison, Payton Seal, Johnny Smith, Ethan Taylor, and Chase Winegar.
Maddox Bacino, Makira Hardin, Jaxson Hoffman, Eli Long, Nevaeh Moore, Riley Collis, Rilee Davidson, Hunter Duncan, Roxanna Fobber, Gracie Gillenwater, Lilly-Stone Guridi, Draven Luster, Brooklyn Mallory, Keelan Manis, Shane Poole, DJ Price, Bryson Sayler, Izsabella Smith, Jayleigh Steffey, Monica Womack, Allie Goodman, Jase Jones, Elijah Livesay, Shelby Livesay, Madison Looney, Collin Murphy, Andy Miller, Madison Gadbaw, Jackson Jenkins, Tevon Mathis, Ryan Price, Aubree White , David Ice, and P.J. Roberts.
