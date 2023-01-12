The Tennessee Department of Education released the ACT state results and participation rate for the 2022 graduating class.
Participation in the ACT among the 2022 graduating class rebounded from previous years with a participation rate of 98% across the state. The state average composite ACT score remained steady at 19.1 for the 2022 graduating class.
Hawkins County Schools had 97 percent participation in the ACT test in 2021-22, with an average composite score of 17.9 systemwide.
Hawkins County students had an average ACT score of 16.9 in english, 17.6 in math, 18.4 in reading, and 18 in math. The report states that 127 Hawkins County students scored an average of 21 or higher, or 26.1 percent.
Cherokee students had an average overall composite score of 18, while Volunteer students had an overall average composite score of 17.9.
The ACT provides important measures to understand students’ college and career readiness and how Tennessee prepares the next generation to transition to postsecondary opportunities.
Through Tennessee’s award-winning ACT Senior Retake program, the state offers public high school students the opportunity to take the ACT two times for free during normal school hours.
Each fall, the department releases statewide ACT results for the most recent graduating class representing each student’s highest ACT score.
“Tennessee remains committed to preparing each and every student for success beyond high school in the pathway of their choice,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Taking the ACT is an important gateway for many postsecondary opportunities and scholarships, and this year’s graduating class rebounded our state’s participation in the ACT to pre-pandemic levels—demonstrating the continued efforts by our districts, schools, teachers, and families to ensure our students are on a path to success.”
Key highlights of the 2021-22 ACT state results
The ACT participation rate rebounded to pre-pandemic levels—with the state’s participation rate being 96% for the 2020-21 graduating class, 97% for the 2019-20 graduating class, and 98% for the 2018-19 graduating class.
The participation rate increased noticeably among three historically underserved student groups and decreased slightly among one historically underserved student group when comparing the participation rates from 2021 to 2022.
Black, Hispanic, and Native American students showed a 4%-point increase.
Economically disadvantaged students showed a 4%-point increase.
English learners showed a 7%-point increase.
Students with disabilities had a 2%-point decrease.
The average ACT composite score for students who took the ACT during their junior year and on the Senior Retake in 2021 increased from 18.4 to 18.9, a 0.5-point increase. Additionally, 50.2% of students who participated in the Senior Retake increased their composite score from their junior year in 2021.
Student performance on the ACT remains largely unchanged from 2021 to 2022.
The state average composite ACT score was 19.1 among both the 2021 and 2022 graduating cohorts.
Approximately 35% of students who took the ACT met the college-ready benchmark in 2022, while 36% met the college ready benchmark in 2021.
District highlights of the 2021-22 ACT
In 2021-22, 29 districts had a participation rate of 100%, compared to 17 districts in 2020-21. Another 125 districts (96%) met the 95% ACT participation rate in 2022 compared to 110 districts (85%) in 2021.
Williamson County Schools had the highest percentage of students meeting the overall ACT composite benchmark of 21 (75%), followed by Germantown Municipal School District (73%) and Collierville Schools (65%).
Alvin C. York Institute demonstrated the highest growth in the percentage of students meeting the overall ACT composite benchmark of 21 with a 13 percentage point increase from 2021 (26%) to 2022 (39%), followed by Cheatham County Schools (11 percentage points increase) and Cannon County Schools (10 percentage points increase).