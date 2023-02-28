Middle Tennessee State University is congratulating the 5,920-plus students, including local scholars, who appear on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester.
To qualify for this distinction, an undergraduate student must maintain a current semester grade-point average of 3.5 or above and earn at least 12 semester hours.
The following local students made the fall 2022 dean’s list at the Murfreesboro university:
Jarran Armstrong of Church Hill, who’s majoring in Music.
Leah Hostetler of Church Hill, who’s majoring in Psychology.
Gavin Trent of Rogersville, who’s majoring in Aerospace.
Jordan Williams of Rogersville, who’s majoring in Art.
Sidney Williams of Church Hill, who’s majoring in Horse Science.
