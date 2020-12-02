MILLIGAN, Tenn. (Nov. 25, 2020) — Milligan University’s business programs in the William B. Greene, Jr. School of Business and Technology have received accreditation from the Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners for the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP).
“One of Milligan’s first academic programs, dating back over 150 years, was business administration, and it is gratifying to know that our business programs continue to be relevant to the marketplace and of high quality,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “I offer my congratulations to the business program faculty for achieving the milestone of ACBSP accreditation.”
ACBSP accreditation certifies that the teaching and learning processes within Milligan’s William B. Greene, Jr. School of Business and Technology meet the rigorous educational standards established by ACBSP.
“Milligan University has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale. “This accreditation is evidence that Milligan is committed to providing the highest quality business education for their students.”
Celebrating 32 years of excellence in global business program accreditation, ACBSP was the first organization to offer specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral degree programs, and the first to offer certificate accreditation.
Based on the Baldridge Education Criteria for Performance Excellence, ACBSP accreditation evaluates aspects of leadership, strategic planning, relationships with stakeholders, quality of academic programs, faculty credentials and educational support to determine whether or not business programs offer a rigorous educational experience and demonstrate continuous quality improvement.
About Milligan Business Programs
Milligan’s area of business offers undergraduate, graduate and adult degree programs. Milligan’s distinctive approach integrates practical business skills with a concern for Christian ethics, professional responsibility and leadership development. Milligan’s esteemed Master of Business Administration (MBA) program offers an executive MBA for working professionals and a traditional MBA for students who recently completed a bachelor’s degree and have limited work experience. Tuition and fees for the MBA program are competitive and, on average, are less than half of the cost of many MBA programs.
For more information on Milligan’s business programs, visit milligan.edu/business.
About ACBSP
ACBSP is a leading specialized accreditation body for business education. ACBSP’s global mission is to pursue a better tomorrow by advancing and recognizing excellence in business education through continuous improvement. ACBSP’s global vision is to see every business program of quality accredited and pursuing continuous improvement. ACBSP accredits business, accounting and business-related programs at the associate, baccalaureate, master and doctorate degree levels. Recognized by the Council for Higher Education Accreditation (CHEA) in 2001 and again in 2011, ACBSP was the first to offer specialized business accreditation at all degree levels and the first to offer certificate accreditation. ACBSP currently accredits business programs at more than 1,200 campuses in 60 countries.