Although Matt Hixson’s survey scores were greatly improved on the Board of Education portion of the Director of Schools evaluation, his overall survey average decreased slightly from 4.4 in 2021 to 4.3 in 2023.
Still, a 4.3 out of 5 would probably be an “A” on most grading scales.
Former Kingsport director of schools Lyle Ailshie conducted Hixson’s evaluation and gave his report to the Board of Education on April 6.
Ailshie had also conducted Hixson’s evaluation in 2021, and compared Hixson’s scores from both evaluations.
The scores were derived from surveys that were sent out to six separate groups including the BOE, school administrators, teachers, non-certified/support staff, parents, and community leaders/stakeholders.
Each group was presented multiple positive statements regarding Hixson’s performance in various areas, and asked to respond with a score of 1 thru 5: 1 being strongly disagree; 2 disagree; 3 neither agree or disagree; 4 agree and 5 strongly agree.
A video of Ailshie’s April 6 presentation to the BOE, as well as the scores from each specific group and questions can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Survey results
Surveys for each group were broken up into categories containing multiple statements. For example, on the BOE Survey Hixson scored an average of 4.8 in the Board Relationship category, which was an improvement over 4.5 in 2021.
In the BOE’s Communication category Hixson scored 4.8, an improvement over 4.5 in 2021; in Leadership he scored 4.8, compared to 4.6 in 2021; in Instruction he scored 4.8 compared to 4.6 in 2021; in Innovation he scored 4.7 compared to 4.3 in 2021; and in Personal Characteristics he scored a perfect 5.0, compared to 4.5 in 2021.
On the Administrator Survey Hixson scored an overall 4.6, compared to 4.5 in 2021. In the Board Relationship category he scored 4.8, compared to 4.6 in 2021; in communication he scored 4.7, the same as 2021; in Leadership he scored 4.7, compared to 4.6 in 2021; in Instruction he scored 4.5, compared to 4.4 in 2021; in Innovation he scored 4.5, compared to 4.4 in 2021; and in Personal Characteristics he scored 4.9, compared to 4.8 in 2021.
The other surveys were shorter. In the Teacher Survey Hixson scored an overall 3.9, compared to 4.1 in 2021. The lowest scores in the Teacher category were 2.9 for “I am fairly compensated by my salary,” and 2.6 for “An adequate pool of highly qualified substitute teachers is maintained to minimize the impact of ‘regular’ classroom teacher absences.”
In the Leadership category of the Teacher survey Hixson scored 3.8, compared to 4.0 in 2021; and in Personal Characteristics he scored 3.9, compared to 4.1 in 2021.
This was the first time using a Classified/Support Staff Survey, and Hixson scored an overall average of 4.1, including 4.0 in Leadership and 4.4 in Personal Characteristics.
In the Parent Survey Hixson scored an overall 3.6, compared to 4.0 in 2021. His Leadership average was 3.5, compered to 3.9 in 2021; and his Personal Characteristics score was 3.7, compared to 4.1 in 2021.
On the Community Survey Hixson matched his 2021 score of 4.8. In the Leadership category he matched the 2021 score with a 4.7, and in Personal Characteristics he scored 4.9, up from 4.8 in 2021.
Positive comments
In his evaluation report Ailshie included both positive, and critical quotations from the surveys.
Among the positive comments were:
“Mr. Hixson leadership has been transformational in our district. Expectations are high and clearly communicated. We are extremely fortunate to have someone with his expertise in this position. He has a clear vision and leads with great integrity.”
“Over my career I have worked at several different places. I can honestly say that Mr. Hixson is the best supervisor I have ever had. He is fully supportive of my position.”
“I could not have hoped for a better director of schools. I believe he can make a significant impact and strong improvements in the Hawkins County school system. I have confidence in his leadership and character.”
“I feel that if I need to speak to Director Hixson regarding a situation that his door is open to everyone. Knowing that outlet is available is a great comfort to me. He is polite, thoughtful, and listens to each employee’s concerns. He does his best to keep the district updated with concerns and achievements through his weekly emails. He is a positive level-headed leader whose eye is on our district’s future achievements and well-being.”
“My interactions with Mr. Hixson have always been positive. He is always quick to respond to emails and addresses any concerns that I have brought up.”
Critical comments
“Need to get to know your employees, don’t look down on the ones without a college degree, we work hard at the job we do.”
“I feel as an assistant we are way underpaid and only recognized as “non-certified”. Even though our role is to work with children as one on one sometimes or as a whole. I feel I work hard at my job but the pay is so low it makes me think of alternative jobs.”
“Teachers do not respond to phone calls and/or emails and I’ve never been given any alternative means to contact them.”
“Many of these issues are hard to control as there is a need to have more quality applicants and the structure to make HCS more competitive in the regional market. CONSTANT attention has to be paid to making the needed changers to keep us competitive in wages, working conditions and benefits.”
“If 0 was an option then most would have been answered with that choice. The facilities are in need of major upgrades. The roofs leak and both gym floors need to be repaired due to this.”
Strengths
At the end of his evaluation Ailshie included his own observations on Hixson’s strengths, as well as areas in need of improvement.
Among the strengths identified by Ailshie were:
• There is a shared vision for the school system and a positive relationship exists between Board members and Mr. Hixson.
• Administrators, teachers, classified/support staff, and community stakeholders understand the goals of the school system.
• Mr. Hixson exercises good judgement and objectivity when making recommendations to the board.
• Mr. Hixson has a positive and professional relationship with school and system administrators.
• An important strength of Mr. Hixson is that of being an effective communicator. Formal and informal avenues are utilized on a regular basis.
• There is clear evidence that Mr. Hixson has established himself as the school system instructional leader.
• Mr. Hixson operates with a personal and professional code of conduct.
• Aligned assessments to monitor student growth are in place.
• Mr. Hixson is an effective advocate for the school system.
• Mr. Hixson supports, and encourages, new ideas and innovation.
• Mr. Hixson collaborates with the Board to focus available financial resources on instruction.
• Mr. Hixson utilizes a shared leadership style and demonstrates a thoughtful, deliberate, and calm approach to decision-making.
• Mr. Hixson is committed to Hawkins County Schools and the schools’ communities.
• Mr. Hixson is an effective listener, approachable, and accessible.
• Employees feel informed about what is going on throughout the school system.
• Teachers and support staff are able to improve their skills because of the quality of feedback received from their principal/supervisor.
• Processes and procedures are in place to ensure the safety of students and employees.
• Accomplishments of schools/departments and individuals are recognized.
• Mr. Hixson demonstrates passion and inspires action.
• Mr. Hixson treats others fairly, and with dignity and respect.
• Mr. Hixson demonstrates exemplary personal characteristics, with all areas being rated high.
• Central office supervisors and principals agree that there is a focus on empowerment, and defined autonomy, instead of compliance regarding the relationship between schools and the central office.
Areas for Growth
• Efforts to further raise teacher and classified/support staff pay should continue.
• School facility maintenance and conditions are a growing concern.
• Efforts to provide adequate time for teacher planning, collaboration and data analysis should be a priority. The current time allocated for this purpose should be protected from other distractions.
• There is an ongoing need to secure a pool of qualified substitute teachers.
• Decisions that impact teachers and classified/support staff should ensure that those employees are included in the process.
• New/expanded avenues to ensure two-way parent communication are needed.
• Processes and expectations for school/principal/teacher communication/follow-up with parents are needed so that parents feel “heard” and understand why decisions are made.
• Performance objectives developed by Mr. Hixson and the Board would provide him with a roadmap for prioritizing work and establishing the standard for success.