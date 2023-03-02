The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved legislation to prohibit the Chinese-owned social media platforms TikTok and WeChat from being accessed on Tennessee public higher education institutions’ internet networks.
Senate Bill 834 is sponsored by Education Chairman Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol), a former Captain in the United States Navy who says these platforms pose serious national security risks to the United States.
“The biggest secret in the military is how we get our secrets,” said Lundberg. “Americans have recently been concerned about balloons from China flying over the U.S., but I truly believe the biggest security threat to the United States is the thousands of tracking devices we carry around with us every day.”
“National security experts have warned that TikTok has the potential to allow the Chinese Communist Party to spy on Americans’ activities and control their mobile devices,” continued Lundberg. “We should listen to these warnings and take every precaution possible to minimize the threat of TikTok.”
The State of Tennessee and the Federal government have taken similar steps to mitigate the security risks of TikTok by prohibiting government internet networks and devices from supporting the social media app.
Pending education legislation
Prohibiting implicit bias training requirements in schools — A bill that prohibits school districts, public charter schools and public institutions of higher education from requiring employees to take implicit bias training passed the Education Committee this week. Sponsored by Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga), Senate Bill 102 also prohibits adverse employment actions from being taken against employees who refuse to participate in the training.
The bill defines "implicit bias training" as a training or educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's developer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess. As defined in the bill, implicit bias training predisposes the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a person or group and seeks to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice. Gardenhire says employment at Tennessee education institutions should not be contingent on a training program that erroneously presumes them to be racist or biased.
Removing the tuition cap for dual enrollment — The Education Committee this week passed a bill that removes the tuition cap for dual enrollment for certain campuses. Sponsored by Senator Ed Jackson (R-Jackson), Senate Bill 1408 applies to high school students taking college courses to get a head start for college credit. Present law prohibits an eligible postsecondary institution from charging certain students receiving a dual enrollment grant tuition or fees in excess of the student’s dual enrollment grant award.
However, an eligible postsecondary institution may charge a student receiving a dual enrollment grant costs actually incurred by the institution on the student's behalf, including book and material costs, and special examination fees, This bill changes the prohibition above to only apply to eligible public postsecondary institutions, not independent postsecondary institutions.
Expanding eligibility for the Tennessee HOPE scholarship - Senate Bill 74 by Senator Bo Watson (R-Hixson) seeks to recruit, retain and reward eligible Tennessee HOPE scholarship students by allowing them to receive the HOPE scholarship until the student has earned an advanced degree or for up to five years from initial enrollment, whichever is first.
The HOPE scholarship is funded by the state lottery and is awarded to freshmen who are enrolled at an eligible postsecondary institution within 16 months after graduating from a Tennessee-eligible high school.
Expanding virtual programs at schools — Senate Bill 225 by Senator Page Walley (R-Savannah) allows a school district that has an established virtual school to enter an agreement with a school district that doesn’t have one.
The virtual school may provide remote instruction to students enrolled in either school district who have been suspended or expelled from the regular school program. Passed by the Education Committee this week, the legislation could be especially useful in rural counties.
Permitting SROs to serve private schools — Passed by the Education Committee this week, Senate Bill 315 by Senator Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains) clarifies private schools may enter into contracts with school resource officers just as public schools are currently permitted.
Communication between juvenile courts and DCS - Senate Bill 447 sponsored by Senator Adam Lowe (R-Calhoun) requires the Department of Children’s Services (DCS) to notify the juvenile judge when a child placed in DCS custody is going to be discharged from the care of DCS.
This bill ensures effective communication within the juvenile justice system and DCS. It also sets a procedure for the judge to object to the child being discharged from DCS custody. The measure passed the Senate Judiciary Committee this week and now moves to the Finance, Ways and Means committee.