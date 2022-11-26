JOHNSON CITY – Parents deserve to feel their best when raising a child, yet at least 20% endure some form of mental health challenges during pregnancy or postpartum.
East Tennessee State University’s Dr. Diana Morelen, an associate professor in the Department of Psychology, wants new families to know they are not alone.
Morelen was part of the team that created a public service announcement now airing across the state of Tennessee that raises awareness of not only the mental health challenges during pregnancy and postpartum, but the importance of a safe and stable home and the resources available to those who might be suffering from mental illness.
“My favorite part of this project was that it took a village to create it – we worked with doulas, midwives, therapists, home visitors, teachers, early childhood educators, physicians and many more across the state to draft a script meant to enlighten and encourage families across Tennessee,” said Morelen. “My favorite line in the PSA comes at the very end, ‘You are the sunshine in your child’s world, and you deserve to be and feel your brightest.’”
The PSA was funded by Postpartum Support International (PSI) and is a collaboration with the Association of Infant Mental Health in Tennessee.