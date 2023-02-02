Mount Carmel Elementary honored its “Top Cat” Wednesday morning for being named the top principal in the Hawkins County School System.
MCES Principal Amy Glass was named Principal of the Year for the Hawkins County School System last week by the Central Office.
The MCES mascot is the Wildcat, and they were roaring Wednesday morning as Glass was the recipient of gifts, a song, and presentations by teachers and individual students.
Teacher Kim McCann served as master of ceremonies for the event which was held before the student body in the gym. A video of the entire ceremony can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
“I want to say that I appreciate her and all that she does for us, and for you all seated on this (gym) floor,” McCann said. “You don’t realize the work that your principal does before, during, and after school, and even when you’re at home. She’s doing things to make our school better. Look around and you see banners hanging on the wall that say a reward school, a rewards school — and we have a new banner that we’re waiting on to hang up also saying that we’re a reward school again.”
McCann added, “When you see those things, that’s proof that you’re working hard, your teachers and all the staff here is working hard, but your principal is working even harder to make sure she’s leading us in the direction to the top. ... She’s our biggest cheerleader. She’s the captain of the team. She’s the momma Wildcat.”
‘So many fun days’
One student from each grade was called up to make a comment about Glass including kindergartener Bayla Bowery, first grader Nolan Thornton, second grader Eden Boyd, third grader Violet Ritz, and fourth grader Kayson Kinder.
“I just want to thank Mrs, Glass so much for hiring all these teachers, and everyone to win all these awards for this school and all these teachers, helping us learn and passing these grades,” Ritz said. “I just want to thank Mrs. Glass so much for all she’s done for us.”
“She is always so kind and encouraging, and she gives us so many fun days,” Boyd said. “That’s why I think Mrs. Glass earned principal
of the year.”
“We are celebrating Mrs. Glass today,” Thornton said. “She is the best principal ever. She also takes care of our school very well. We are proud of her, and we are blessed by here. I hope she knows how much we love her. Congratulations Mrs. Glass for being the Principal of the year.”
Kindergarten teacher Michelle Shanks, who is known for her award winning song writing abilities, came up with another hit for Wednesday’s celebration which was sung to Glass by a chorus of teachers to the tune of “Rocky Top”. (See the online video)
‘They make me look really good’
Not only has Shanks taught at MCES for 38 years, she was also a student there when it was a K-8 school.
“It matters that the leader of the gang has you and us in their mind all the time and I think that’s what Mrs. Glass does,” Shanks said after the song was completed. “As my career dwindles down and I get ready to go out the door, I want to say to Mrs. Glass, thank you for being one of the most wonderful principal that I’ve had, and thank you all (students) for always doing your best.”
Glass got a bit teary-eyed as she thanked everyone for Wednesday’s ceremony.
“I’ve been blessed to be in this building every day,” she said. “Every single morning I wake up, and I cannot wait to be here, and I stay late because I want to be here. I aways say I was put here for a reason because it is the best place ever.”
She added, “I thank all these teachers for every- thing they do. They make me look really good.”