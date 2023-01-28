ymca prom dresses

YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in our region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.

One of the most special events in the life of a teenage girl is prom night. While the night’s glitz and glamour is a big part of what makes it memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families.

