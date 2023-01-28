One of the most special events in the life of a teenage girl is prom night. While the night’s glitz and glamour is a big part of what makes it memorable, the cost of formalwear is a financial impossibility for many families.
YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is making sure every girl in our region has access to affordable formalwear fit for an unforgettable evening.
The YWCA Prom Dress Sale will be held in the Gymnasium at the YWCA at 106 State Street, Bristol TN. The sales on Thursday, March 9, and Friday, March 10, will be open from 2:00pm-7:00pm and on Saturday, March 11, will be open from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
The YWCA Prom Dress Project features hundreds of like-new prom dresses donated by the surrounding community. The Prom Dress Sale offers all dresses for only $25 each and has outfitted thousands of girls affordably for their special night. Scholarships are also available for girls in need of a deeper discount.
Proceeds from the sale benefit YWCA programming.
YWCA Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, assist families and strengthen our community.
With a goal of supporting family resiliency in our region, as well as to foster confident, successful and healthy girls and women, the YWCA is part of an international movement serving over 2 million in the United States and 25 million worldwide.
For more information about the Prom Dress Project or YWCA programming, please contact Heather Smith at YWCA NETN and SWVA at Media@ywcatnva.org.