balm of gilead sign

There is a tree native to the northern states and Canada called balsam poplar (Populus balsamifera). Balsam refers to an aromatic, resinous substance derived from plants.

 Steve Roark

Perhaps you have heard Balm of Gilead mentioned in a church sermon, read it in the Bible, or perhaps through listening to the old spiritual hymn: “There is a Balm in Gilead”.

