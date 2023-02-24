FullSizeRender_1.jpg
Students at Rogersville City School may have enjoyed a day off Monday for Presidents’ Day, but they’ve spent the rest of the week learning what that day is all about.
From displays in the library, to student writing, and projects in the hallways, students gained more insight about our country’s leaders and why this is a federal holiday in the United States.
