Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator youth programs at Walters State, helps a student use the Virtual Reality World of Career Exploration. The college will offer Kids College at the Morristown Campus and the Newport center this summer.
Rising third through eighth graders can have a “Dive-In Experience” at Walters State’s Kids College this year. Kids College will be held Jun 20-22 at the Morristown Campus; and July 10-13 at the Newport Center.
“This year, we are focused on giving students a creative and memorable campus experience,” Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs, said. “Students will study popular subjects and learn real-world skills while looking at different career fields.”
Zoology and Biology will give students a glimpse into the many careers involving animal care. Students will learn through interactive activities including dissection.
Medicine and Health Care will give students the opportunity to explore careers related to healthcare. Students will learn CPR and first aid, how to take vital signs and the basics of blood typing.
In Robotics and Coding, students will build and experiment with technology. Students will learn about career opportunities in engineering.
The Morristown Campus will also offer Science and Art. Students will explore the scientific principles behind pottery. This includes seeing how the firing of a kiln affects different clays and glazes.
The cost is $120 per camper. This includes all supplies. Kids College is supported by First Horizon Bank and Niswonger Stem ID. A limited number of scholarships are available.