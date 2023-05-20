Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton

Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator youth programs at Walters State, helps a student use the Virtual Reality World of Career Exploration. The college will offer Kids College at the Morristown Campus and the Newport center this summer.

 contributed

Rising third through eighth graders can have a “Dive-In Experience” at Walters State’s Kids College this year. Kids College will be held Jun 20-22 at the Morristown Campus; and July 10-13 at the Newport Center.

