Surgoinsville Pharmacy announced open enrollment for Prevent Type 2 Diabetes education classes. Classes will begin in August 2021.
“We are excited to offer needed education about preventing or delaying type 2 diabetes,” said Amber Suthers, Clinical Services Manager at Surgoinsville Pharmacy.
"Surgoinsville Pharmacy focuses on overall health, not just medication. These education classes are beneficial to patients’ health and focus on changing unhealthy habits and creating time for activities," Suthers continued.
For more information call 423-345-0333. www.surgoinsvillepharmacy.com