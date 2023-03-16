The Rogersville City School Board of Education honored its 2022-23 Teachers of the Year Tuesday who have a combined 60 years of teaching experience at RCS.
Tuesday’s BOE meeting was held in the school auditorium due to multiple students receiving various awards and recognitions, as well as the Teacher of the Year presentations.
RCS principal David Hartsook introduced teachers of the year Missy Testerman and Jennifer Ewing, while assistant principal Lindsay Davenport presented them their awards.
“They were nominated by their peers, they were voted on by their peers, and once again their peers did a great job of finding two worthy candidates to win this award,” Hartsook said. “Everybody who has been in this business for 4-5 years understands how it’s changed, what the landscape looks like now. It’s different, but these ladies and the experience that they offer — I promise you that I rely on their experience and they’re knowledge, and their words to help guide this school.
Hartsook added, “They have a world of knowledge about educating kids. They do it every day, and they do it as good as anybody could ever expect.”
Missy Testerman
Testerman taught first and second grade at RCS for 31 years, leading up to the 2022-23 school year when she switched to ESL (English as a second language).
“She’s also very instrumental in coordinating our summer camp, which has been huge for us the past couple of years,” Hartsook said. “She’s the president of the Rogersville Education Association since 2008 and has served on multiple state committees for the TBOE (Tennessee Board of Education).”
Jennifer Ewing
Ewing started as a substitute teacher at RCS for six years, followed by 17 years in the fifth-grade teaching all subjects. For the past six years she’s been in the dual role of teaching STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) while also being the instructional technology coach.
“This lady, through the pandemic — you guys don’t understand how instrumental she was to what we were trying to do through technology, and she still serves in that role today,” Hartsook said. “She is a valuable, valuable part of Rogersville City School, and any of our young teachers would thank her as well for helping them understand the technology, and helping them get adjusted to what we’re trying to do here.”