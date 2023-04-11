(L-R) Fisher Webb, Shelbie Webb, Chadd Carpenter, Derek Richards, Bryson Steele, Grey Kirkpatrick, Elijah Housewright, Grace Whitt, Maggie Webb, Maggie Snapp, Caden Presley, Jackson Overbay, Chevy Webb, Jacob Berryhill, Blakely Ramsey, Clint Long, Addison Fugate
Hawkins County 4-Hers have been busy learning about livestock judging, with several top finishes in the University of Tennessee Block and Bridle Competition.
In this year’s contest, over 200 youth from across Tennessee and surrounding states participated.
Students judge eight classes of livestock and must present two sets of oral reasons as to why and how they placed the class of animals.
Hawkins County 4-H had 23 members participate at this contest.
Derek Richards, Grey Kirkpatrick, Blakely Ramsey, Bryson Steele, Maggie Webb, and Grace Whitt all participated in the Junior division where they brought home several team and individual awards.
The team of Blakely, Derek, Grey, and Maggie placed 3rd overall with Blakely and Derek both placing individually in the top ten participants.
The Junior High members were: Maggie Snapp, Jackson Overbay, Addison Fugate, Shelbie Webb, Braydan Leonard, Clint Long, and Kahleya Shirkey.
The team of Addison, Maggie, Shelbie, and Jackson finished the contest as the third place overall team with Maggie placing 9th individually.
In the Senior High Division, Hawkins County had 2 full teams consisting of: Chadd Carpenter, Fisher Webb, Anna Houck, Emma Houck, Caden Presley, Jacob Berryhill, Elijah Housewright, and Chevy Webb.
Chadd finished the contest by placing 7th individually in the sheep and goat division.
These 4-Hers are just getting started in the years competitions in livestock judging. Congratulations to everyone and good luck at the next contest.
