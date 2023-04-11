4-H

(L-R) Fisher Webb, Shelbie Webb, Chadd Carpenter, Derek Richards, Bryson Steele, Grey Kirkpatrick, Elijah Housewright, Grace Whitt, Maggie Webb, Maggie Snapp, Caden Presley, Jackson Overbay, Chevy Webb, Jacob Berryhill, Blakely Ramsey, Clint Long, Addison Fugate

 contributed

Hawkins County 4-Hers have been busy learning about livestock judging, with several top finishes in the University of Tennessee Block and Bridle Competition.

Trending Recipe Videos