Teffany Cope Mallory Cope

Teffany Cope and Mallory Cope requested permission from the Rogersville BMA on Feb. 14 to hold the second annual “Mo Bucks Scholars for Dollars 5K” on April 22.

 Jeff Bobo

The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its approval last week for the Cherokee High School student council to hold its second annual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, April 22.

