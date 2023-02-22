The Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave its approval last week for the Cherokee High School student council to hold its second annual 5K fundraiser on Saturday, April 22.
The race will begin between 8-9 a.m. that morning, and begin and end at the City Park.
Teffany Cope and Mallory Cope presented the race request to the BMA at its Feb. 14 meeting.
The “Mo Bucks Scholars for Dollars 5K” raises money to provide Cherokee students in need with scholarships.
Last year the event raised enough money to provide five $500 scholarships. Mallory Cope told the BMA this year’s goal is to at least match last year’s success, and hopefully exceed it.
The race starts at the City Park, passes Rogersville Middle School and continues along Broadway Street, and then back to Main Street and through downtown, ending at the park.
Student council members will be stationed along the course to monitor the event, and man water stations.
The entry fee is $20, and everyone who signs up early receives a T-shirt.
Runners can sign up by contacting a member of Cherokee student council, or through eventbright.com, and information about registering will be posted on Cherokee social media site.
You can also learn more about the event by calling Cherokee at (423) 272-6507.
Vice Mayor Brian Hartness noted that he participated in the inaugural Mo Bucks Scholars for Dollars 5K last year.
“I spotted another walker in front of me who was probably about 200 yards ahead of me,” Hartness recalled. “She looked over her shoulder. The lady was pushing a stroller and she had a baby in a backpack, and I never caught her. She laughed at me when she came up to the park with me.”
“We certainly invite all of you to be in it,” Teffany Cope said.
Mallory Cope added, “Please We love to see the participation.
The BMA voted 6-0 in favor of the event. Public Safety Director Travis Fields asked that organizers cal him prior to the event to tell him the exact start time.