The Senate advanced legislation last week to enhance the 2021 Literacy Success Act and strengthening support for the Department of Children’s Services, foster care and adoption services.
The Education Committee this week passed a bill that would update Tennessee’s Literacy Success Act law to allow for additional information to be considered when making 3rd grade retention decisions and provide more resources to help students as they learn to read.
The law was first passed in 2021 to improve literacy rates in the state and get students on track in the early grades so they can become proficient readers by 3rd grade.
“This law is not about holding students back. It’s not about retention,” said bill sponsor Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol). “It’s about strengthening students so they can graduate high school and succeed. Reading by third grade is absolutely critical to success, and third-grade reading rates must improve significantly in Tennessee. I believe this bill will bring about dramatic change in that regard.”
Senate Bill 300 will allow school districts to advance a student to fourth grade if the student scores in the approaching category on their third grade Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test and if they score in the 50th percentile on the third grade reading screener given in the third year if the screener administered is provided by the Department of Education and administered in a testing setting.
Students advanced using the additional screener data must also receive additional tutoring in fourth grade, and school districts must notify parents to encourage them to enroll their students in summer programming.
The bill allows school districts to assist parents when filing an appeal if their student is identified for retention. The bill requires the Department of Education to provide a comprehensive report to the General Assembly on the number of students identified for retention, the interventions given to those students and the number of students promoted based on those interventions.
The bill ensures students held back before third grade get reading intervention to catch them up and allows the Department of Education to contract up to three additional online tutoring providers to meet the needs of students. The bill also provides additional tutoring to school districts in first and second grades.
Other pending legislation
Improving DCS: Lawmakers advanced a slew of legislation last week focused on improving DCS, streamlining adoption and foster case services and protecting children from abuse and trauma. The legislation is part of a focus for both the General Assembly and Gov. Lee this year to protect children. In February, Gov. Lee announced his proposal to invest $190 million in DCS.
The number of children going into DCS custody is on the rise, and DCS continues to face significant staffing challenges which are resulting in unmanageable caseloads for DCS employees and preventing the department from providing quality care to the Tennessee children it serves.
The Judiciary committee passed Senate Bill 531, sponsored by Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin), to help alleviate the burden on case managers by gradually reducing the maximum caseload per manager to 20 cases by Jan. 1, 2025 and reducing it again to 18 cases maximum by Jan. 1, 2026, finally ramping down to 15 cases per case manager by January, 1, 2027.
The current caseload max per manager is set at an average of 20 cases which has led to veteran managers taking on up to 60 cases at one time, while first year managers have 10.
As part of the push to ensure that the best of the child is prioritized when making decisions regarding children, the Judiciary Committee passed Senate Bill 532 also sponsored by Haile. The legislation adds “best interest of the child” to the Department of Children’s Services motto, mission statement and goal to reflect that a child’s best interest is always the central purpose of the department.
Another change proposed for the Department of Children’s Services is legislation to add 12 new attorney positions and 6 new administrative positions to allow for faster processing of adoption cases. The attorneys handle filing termination of parental rights and review cases of neglect in which a child has been in custody for at least six months to determine if a petition for termination of parental rights is needed. Senate Bill 544, sponsored by Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro), passed the Judiciary Committee this week and now advances to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee.
Enhancing Foster Care and Adoption: Also advancing out of the Judiciary Committee were two major bills sponsored by Haile that seek to make several changes to adoption proceedings, services for expectant mothers, and DCS proceedings with termination of rights procedure. Senate Bill 270 adds services for foster care parents and those birth parents who choose adoption. Under this bill, foster care parents are allowed a respite of six months without losing their standing as a foster parent.
For those choosing adoption, expectant mothers can receive support services paid for by the adoptive parents for the length of their pregnancy and up to 90 days post birth, as well as up to two years of counseling for the birth mother. It allows for a virtual surrender hearing and clarifies that surrender of parental consent may be made at any time prior to birth, but consent has to be reaffirmed after the birth of the child. The final decision cannot be made anytime before the birth.
Furthermore, adoption paperwork can be stopped at any time, and a judge may waive the six month waiting period for adoption if the judge sees fit to do so.
Senate Bill 528 is an adoption and foster care omnibus bill to eliminate rep tape in the adoption process. Among other things, foster parents are given more input and participation in the cases of children who have been in their care. The bill reduces the timeframe when finalized adoptions can be overturned and strengthens standards for putative and biological fathers wishing to hold themselves out as the father of a child.
The legislation also adds rape to the list of grounds for termination of rights, requires DCS to file a petition for termination of parental rights within a set period of time when case involves egregious circumstances, and requires courts to enter a surrender order when all other conditions have been met. The bill moves to the senate floor for final consideration.
Prioritizing the best interest of the child in custody and adoption cases: The Judiciary Committee also advanced several bills sponsored by Haile to update the termination of parental rights proceedings. Senate Bill 534 seeks to streamline the adoption process for a newborn surrendered under the safe haven law. It lowers the waiting period for DCS to file a petition seeking termination of parental rights of an infant voluntarily surrendered from 6 months to 90 days. It also requires the court to expedite the case to ensure the hearing of the termination petition is within 30 days of the petition filing.
Senate Bill 535 clarifies that if a parent or guardian fails to visit or support a child less than four years old for a period of three consecutive months, the circumstances rise to qualification for abandonment. Furthermore, if a child resides in the adoption petitioner’s home for at least three months, the judge may waive the six month waiting period for the order of adoption.
To prioritize the safety of children going into DCS custody, Senate Bill 264 allows for the Department of Children’s Services to file for a petition of termination of rights after the department has removed a child from the home. This bill also clarifies that “persistent conditions” means if after a period of six months, the parent or guardian has failed to remedy the situation that resulted in the removal of the child from the home, then it can be considered grounds for termination.
Increasing penalties for crimes against children: The Judiciary Committee took action to increase penalties for crimes involving children. Senate Bill 536, sponsored by Haile, adds eight offenses to the severe child abuse definitions which constitute grounds for termination of parental rights. These offenses include sexual battery, aggravated statutory rape, continuous sexual abuse of a child, solicitation of a minor, solicitation of sexual exploitation of a minor, promoting travel for prostitution, especially aggravated rape, and especially aggravated rape of a child.
Senate Bill 1319, sponsored by Senator Paul Bailey (R-Sparta), adds that harboring or hiding a child that has been placed in the Department of Children’s Services’ custody is a custodial interference offense.
Finally, Senate Bill 164, sponsored by Senator Page Walley (R-Savannah), allows for foster parents to receive reimbursement for providing car insurance to their eligible foster children. Senate Bill 1218, sponsored by Senator Dawn White (R-Murfreesboro), exempts adoption proceedings in chancery, circuit, or juvenile court from the state portion of the litigation tax. These bills advance to the Finance, Ways and Means Committee.