An endowed Walters State Community College Foundation Scholarship will honor a beloved professor while providing future graduates financial assistance in their study of history.
The Dr. Marc E. McClure Memorial Scholarship has been established by Garry and Shirley Brooks. McClure was a professor of history at Walters State from 2010 until his death in December, 2020. McClure also received critical acclaim for his documentaries, including “Valor: The Kiffin Rockwell Story.”
“The college is grateful to Garry and Shirley Brooks for choosing to honor Dr. McClure in a way that benefits our students and encourages the study of history,” said Dr. Tony Miksa, president of Walters State.
“This scholarship is unique in that the recipient will be a recent graduate planning to pursue the study of history at a four-year college or university,” Miksa added.
Abigail Carmack of Rogersville is the first recipient. She will transfer to Carson-Newman University this fall.
Brooks took several history classes under McClure, developing a close friendship with the professor. Brooks gave McClure a tour of sites related to Rockwell in Cocke County, where the Lafayette Escadrille hero was born.
That tour also introduced McClure to the story of Dr. Dennis Branch. Branch was a Black physician whose help was sought by residents of the county regardless of race years before desegregation. McClure’s next project was the documentary “Extraordinary Man: Dr. Branch of Newport, Tennessee.”
“Marc was so passionate about history and about his students. We knew this scholarship was the best way to honor him,” Brooks said.
“His office was always full of students. Many wanted to talk to him about current events and the things going on in their lives,” Brooks said.
At the request of the Brooks family, future graduates will also receive a biography of McClure, detailing his academic accomplishments and his research.
The endowment is open for additional contributions. For more information, contact Chris Cates, assistant vice president of college advancement, at 423-585-2618.