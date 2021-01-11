HARROGATE, TN (01/11/2021)-- Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) has announced that 628 undergraduate students were placed on the Dean's List for the Fall semester of 2020. To be placed on the Dean's List, the student must be a full-time undergraduate and have a 3.5 or higher, grade-point average for the semester. The following students were recognized for their high academic marks:
Autumn Belcher of Rogersville, Tennessee (37857)
Sadie Conley of Surgoinsville, Tennessee (37873)
Sinclair Conley of Surgoinsville, Tennessee (37873)
Madison Denny of Mooresburg, Tennessee (37811)
Ashtyn Gibson of Church Hill, Tennessee (37642)
Landon Margetjak of Rogersville, Tennessee (37857)
Michi McCoy of Bulls Gap, Tennessee (37711)
Alexis Moore of Church Hill, Tennessee (37642)
Samantha Painter of Church Hill, Tennessee (37642)
Harper Russell of Rogersville, Tennessee (37857)
Brent Smith of Mooresburg, Tennessee (37811)
Clayton Stanley of Church Hill, Tennessee (37642)
Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tennessee. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or email at admissions@LMUnet.edu.