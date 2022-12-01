The Alpha Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma held their Christmas program on Monday, Nov. 28 at the Hale Springs Inn. The theme of the program was “Christmas Time’s A’comin.”
The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.
The local Alpha Iota Chapter president is Laura Pearson. Elaine Vaughn, the Tennessee State Organization president, attended the event.
The speaker was Jennifer Kinsler, director of the Christmas for the Children program.
Kinsler reported that Christmas for the Children served 1,578 children in 2021. So far in 2022 there have been 278 families interviewed in Rogersville for the program totaling 694 children; 86 families interviewed in Church Hill totaling 198 children; and approximately 100 children are expected to be served in Sneedville.
Kinsler noted, however that the numbers will grow as they distribute leftover backpacks, or groups adopt children who didn’t meet the deadline.
Each child receives a brand new outfit including pants, shirt shoes, socks, underwear, coat and hoodie; up to three toy items; a large family blanket and personal blankets for children; and backpacks filled with gifts and school supplies.
The Carrollton (Ga.) Baptist Association donated more than 1,250 backpacks this year.
Kinsler reported that there are about 50 children left who need someone to shop for them. They also need donations of unwrapped new toys, and volunteers to help bag gifts. For more information call Kinsler at (423) 500-1019.
Two collections were taken up during the luncheon: $250 was raised for the Hindman (Ky.) Elementary School Reader Library, which was damaged by flooding; and $200 was raised for the Christmas for the Children program.