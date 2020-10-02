MILLIGAN Milligan University announced that the submission of ACT or SAT exam scores will be an optional part of the application process for the 2021 school year.
Using a test-optional evaluation process allows prospective students to decide whether they would like their SAT or ACT exam scores to be considered in the 2021 college application and scholarship awarding process.
“We are making this change to give Milligan applicants a choice that we hope will ease the anxiety many students and families are experiencing as a result of test-taking disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Kristin Wright, Milligan’s director of admissions. “We still encourage students to take a standardized test – the ACT, SAT or CLT – as they play an important role in determining course placement for our students.”
This change to the application process applies to domestic and international first-time students with less than 24 previous college credits obtained after high school. Transfer students with more than 24 college credits are evaluated on their college GPA for admission and scholarships.
Applicants will select whether to include standardized test results on Milligan’s application. To be considered for admission without a test score, students will be required to submit a writing sample and a description of high school involvement. All applicants to Milligan will automatically be considered for merit scholarships following admission, regardless of test score submission.
Milligan’s admission office is open for individual, in-person visits on weekdays and the following Saturdays – Oct. 10, Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov. 21. The admission office will also host two virtual preview days on Friday, Oct. 16, and Saturday, Nov. 14.
“Preview days provide the perfect opportunity for potential students to learn more about our campus,” said Wright. “With the opportunity to speak directly to students, faculty and staff, participants come to understand just how much care and individual attention Milligan provides.”
For more information on testing, visit admission.milligan.edu/test-optional-faq/. To schedule a campus visit, call 800.262.8337 or email visits@milligan.edu.