Mount Carmel Elementary School recently announced its Honor Roll students for the third 9-week quarter of the school year.
3rd Grade A/B Honor Roll: Charlee McCready, Alex McAmis, Jaxson Lane, Michael Nunley, Isaiah Matlock, Brylie Roberson, Malloy Roberts, James Stanley, Lathan Pishner, Paisley Rangel, Jackson Head, Ethan Belanger, and Victor Leal.
3rd Grade Straight A’s: Eva Wilkins, Lofton Harrison, Reagan Light, Jade Gagne, Olivia Cassel, Evelyn Brock, Adam McDavid, Charlotte Polk, Samantha Cappetto, Sophia Graham, Aden Bradshaw, Kiah Barron, Parker Vaughn, Averee Thompson, Peyton Sheppard, Camden Greer, Lyric Harper, Macus Helms, Abram Kilgore, Chesney King, McKinley Ward, Kerrie Page, Violet Ritz, and Ella Sturgill.
4th Grade A/B Honor Roll: Adlee Seals, McKinley Stoddard, Leeland Wilkins, Ayden Bullock, Rex Neeley, Bryson Statzer, Ayla Hensley, and Mason Dukes.
4th Grade Straight A’s: Kasin Nichols, Nate Reedy, Kendal Taylor, Madilynn Yount, Tyler Ferdon, Kayson Kinder, Lilian Jones, Natalie Jennings, Hunter Francois, Eliana Cook, Amelia Belvins, Lelia Barnett, Waylon Skeens, Harper Shaffer, Owen Roberts, Isabelle Morey, Emily Witt, and Brooklyn Tupper.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.