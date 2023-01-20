2022-23 VHS Cross Country

(L to R) Andrew Dickerson, Charlie Wilson, Carter Manis, Joshua Hathaway, Coach Jim Ailshie, Kevin McCurry, Reid Scott, Kaigan McCloud, Cayden Cox, Daniel Rooker-Melton, Isaiah Livesay, Evan Glass, Roman Borghetti-Metz, Jacie Begley, Allyssa Gent, Lillie Bullock, Anna Houck, and Emma Houck. Not pictured: Taylor Boggs, Sabella Borghetti — Metz, Connor Burns, Abby Fisher, Jayda Kilgore, Eliza Smith

 Jeff Bobo

The Volunteer High School boys and girls Cross Country teams was honored by the Hawkins County Board of Education this month for their stellar, history making performances this past fall.

Rogersville, TN

Jan. 5, 2023

