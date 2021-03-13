JOHNSON CITY – More than 11,800 East Tennessee State University students were notified this week they will be receiving financial assistance from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund II. Approximately $5.5 million in funding is being dispersed to eligible ETSU students.
The funding from the U.S. Department of Education is made possible through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2021 that was approved last December in response to ongoing challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. The law includes stimulus funding for colleges and universities to provide emergency grants to college students whose lives and education have been disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.
Eligible students can use the funding to cover costs associated with attendance at ETSU as well as other financial obligations such as tuition, food, housing, child care, and medical and mental health care.
There is no application to be considered. Students are not required to have completed a FAFSA in order to receive the emergency funding but priority was given to those with exceptional financial need as indicated by the student’s Expected Family Contribution (EFC) which is based on the 2020-2021 FAFSA. Awards to ETSU will range from $337 to $650.
“The realities of the pandemic have presented numerous challenges and barriers to college students across the nation,” said Catherine Morgan, ETSU director of financial aid. “In particular, the financial hardships faced by our students and their families have created a tremendous burden. We are pleased to have this additional federal support become available for our students, and we are grateful to our elected leaders from Tennessee for recognizing this need and making the funding possible.”
Disbursements of funds to ETSU students begins this week. This is the second wave of federal financial relief funds being distributed to students at ETSU. In May 2020, over $5 million from the CARES Act was made available to students.
In addition, ETSU raised over $132,000 through the Bucs Helping Bucs campaign last year and provided support for the Buccaneer Student and Staff Crisis Funds, Bucky’s Food Pantry and the ETSU Counseling Center.
Students should follow their emails closely during the upcoming week for an award notification, or they can also check their GoldLink account.