Surgoinsville Middle School eighth graders were presented Tuesday evening with a variety of career and educational options so as they enter high school they’re prepared to choose classes that match their career goals.
Students were told those high school coursework choices could dictate their lifelong career paths.
More than 40 potential employers and/or educational agencies participated in Tuesday’s second annual SMS Career Day.
“Our middle school kids are getting ready to select very important career paths when they go into high school,” said SMS teacher Lori Davis who organized the event. “We want to expose them to many options.”
Special Education teacher, Jennifer Kremmer added, “This event teaches kids what they can do after high school, and allows for them to learn what classes to take, where to get training or certification, and what to expect in that career field.”
The event also had many area college and technical schools in attendance with recruiters to explain what each institution had to offer for students.
Many options available
Many organizations wanted to express that there are still a wide range of positions within most industries.
“We may have a kid who wants to be a mechanic,” Kremmer said. “If they are shown that a diesel mechanic could make more money, they may want to go into that instead. That’s what this fair is all about.”
Pharmacy Technician Beth Bryan noted that that in the wake of COVID-19, the demand for workers in pharmacy was expanding. “We have pharmacy techs that could be involved in world-wide immunizations,” she Bryan said.
Pharmacy Technician and member of the nation-wide Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN) further detailed that individuals may be data analysts, computer programmers, or accountants with many more options in the career field of pharmaceuticals.
Hawkins County Sherriff’s Office Cpl. Jeff Walker affirmed this idea.
“We have many careers that are more than just law street law enforcement,” Walker said. “There are many jobs that are like regular civilian positions. And a lot of times, you don’t even need a college degree.”
They want you at their school
Many colleges from the area were at the event to inform students the options available to them in going to secondary school.
Jeamy Williams, Yale graduate from Surgoinsville, was with his mother, Donna, to explain the Ivy League process.
“Many people worry about the price tag,” Donna Williams said. “But they have so many programs to help students and parents with payments because they want you at their school and doing well.”
ETSU recruiter, Gabe Hackett, explained the programs and majors at the college with different ways of helping students get where they need to be through internships and programs with hands-on training.
However, technical schools, such as TCAT were also present to explain the ways their institutions teach people to be immediately ready for a career as soon as they get their certification.
Lori Davis noted that many tradesman jobs can be just as lucrative. The Phipps Bend TCAT teaches highly lucrative trades such as industrial maintenance, electrician, welding, HVAC, and truck driving.
For parents as well
Though the program is geared toward helping students find a career path, many parents get just as much from it as their children.
“We are looking to get kids interested in being educators, but we also try to talk to the parents,” said Hawkins County Schools personnel director Teresa Drinnon. “Many times, I talk with a parent and they want to work for us.”
Lori Davis added, “This is for family engagement. Often times, we have parents walking out saying, ‘I just found a new career!’”
‘Gave me new ideas’
The Surgoinsville Middle School career fair was for students and parents to learn about the many options available to them within the community they live in.
Music director, Joshua Fritts commented, “It gets kids thinking about things they may not have known about.” He even commented that he learned more about careers too, “There were companies here that I didn’t even know were in Hawkins County.”
Many people walked away from the event with knowledge of what is available in the working field to them, as one Surgoinsville Middle School student said, “(The career fair) gave me new ideas about things I never thought about before.”