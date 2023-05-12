Surgoinsville Middle School 6th-grader Azlee Keck won the SkillsUSA state championship in “Job Skills Demonstration A” last month in Chattanooga. She is shown here with new SMS SkillsUSA coordinator Sarah Rhymer.
Jeff Bobo
Jeff Bobo
Jeff Bobo
At its May 4 meeting the Hawkins County Board of Education honored students from both main high schools, as well as Surgoinsville Middle School, for earning top honors in the SkillsUSA state championships in Chattanooga last month.
Volunteer High School
Led by the criminal justice instructor, Richard McGinnis, Skyler Erwin placed 5th in Criminal Justice, included application of constitutional law, written and verbal communication, and entry-level law enforcement skills that he had to perform
Led by the fire science instructor, John Murnane, Carter Byington won Silver (2nd) for Firefighting, which included him having to hook up a fire hose, tie knots, do CPR, raise and lower an extension ladder, drag a mannequin to safety, interview and knowledge test
Led by the cosmetology instructor, Tammy Turner, Madison Allen won Bronze (3rd) for Cosmetology. Madison had to complete a Long Hair design, a Women’s designer cut, 90 degree haircut (she had the highest score), a Men’s designer haircut (she had the highest score), a knowledge test, interview, and hair color.
Gracie Lawson won Bronze (3rd) for Nail Care her model was Reagan Lipe. Gracie had to complete 5 gel nails, 5 acrylic nails, 5 nail art nails (she had the highest score), Preparation and Professionalism (she had the highest score), and a knowledge test.
Kelsey Napier & Lily Ellis placed 5th for SkillsUSA Suitcase Display. They had to construct a box using the SkillsUSA theme, Our Time is Now. They had to use the SkillsUSA colors, blue, red and gold. They also had to do a knowledge test.
Cherokee High School
Cherokee High School nursing students brought home two state championships and multiple silver and bronze medals.
Medical terminology: Hannah Brooks-(Bronze medal)
Health occupations professional portfolio: Mallory Cope-(Gold medal)
CPR/first aid: Aubrey Fleenor (Gold medal)
Health Knowledge Bowl: Zoe Walker, Ellie Smith, Bilva Patel, Jillian Nagy (Silver medal)
Nurse Assisting: Mackenzie Lawson (Silver medal)
Community Service: Landry Russell, Emma Carmack, Bella Markham (Silver medal)
Basic Health Care: Kendra Fields (Silver medal)
Job interview: Faith Linkous (Competitor)
Surgoinsville Middle School
Surgoinsville Middle School 6th-grader Azlee Keck won the SkillsUSA state championship in “Job Skills Demonstration A” last month in Chattanooga.
Keck demonstrated how to apply a tourniquet to a workplace injury.
By winning the State Champion Keck is now qualified to compete in the SkillsUSA national competition in June 19-23 in Atlanta.
Keck is no stranger to high pressure SkillsUSA competition. She was state champion last year and was a 4th place finalist at nationals.