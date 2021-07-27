Hawkins County Schools has announced the dates and times for this year’s Back To School Bash events. These events are held to introduce the students and their families to a new school year. They will meet teachers, get class schedules, tour schools find out about clubs and other extra-curricular activities. The Schools, Dates and times are listed below.
- BGS, August 4, 3:30-5:30
- CVES, August 5, 4:00-6:00
- CHES, August 5, 3:00-5:00
- CHIS, August 4, 9-11am & 4-6pm
- CHMS, August 6, 3:00-5:00
- Clinch, August 4, 1:00-3:00
- HES, August 5th, 5:00-7:00
- JRP, August 5, 4:00-6:00
- MES, August 5th, 4:00-6:00
- MCES, August 5, 4:00-6:00
- RMS, August 5th for 7th and 8th, 5:00 - 7:00
- RMS, August 6th for 6th Grade, 5:00 - 7:00
- SCES, August 5th, 6:00
- SES, August 5th, 4:00-6:00
- SMS, August 5th, 3:30-5:30
- Volunteer, August 5 (Freshman night), 5:00-7:00
- Cherokee, July 30 (Freshman Orientation), Check school website