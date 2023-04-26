Morel mushroom SR

Although morels are good for beginner mushroom hunters, there is one poisonous mushroom that can be mistaken for it. When learning about edible mushrooms, go with a well-seasoned mushroom hunter to learn to identify the right ones to eat and enjoy.

 Steve Roark

The early warm weather we’ve had lately may bring out a locally favorite mushroom. The morel (Morchella species) is also called hickory chicken, dry land fish, and sponge mushroom.

