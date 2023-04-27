The Hawkins County 4-H Program recently presented a county-wide 4-H Demonstration and Interactive Exhibit Contest at Rogersville Middle School.
4-H Members in 4th and 5th grade were encouraged to present a 3-5 minute demonstration on a subject of their choosing in their 4-H club meetings in their classrooms.
Those that presented and received a blue first place award were then invited to the county contest where they would present their demonstrations against other 4-H members in their same subject area.
Those 4th graders that participated in the county contest were: Channing Byrd (Carters Valley), Dalton Collier (SES), Neal Bass (RCS), Paisley McMillan (HES), Olivia Sacharnoski (RCS), Sadie Rodriguez (SES), Parker Horton (St. Clair), Blakely Ramsey (RCS), Clara McLain (RCS), and Sydney Tipton (Carters Valley). Those in 5th grade were: Maggie Webb (HES), Calli-Ann Parsons (RCS), Hawkins Emory (Bulls Gap), Owen Long (HES), and Allie Beth Bass (RCS).
These 4-H members were then invited to the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Contest held at Daniel Boone High School in Gray.
In this contest, they competed against 4-H members in their grade level and within their project area from Hancock, Sullivan, Washington, Carter, Johnson, Greene, and Unicoi counties.
Paisley McMillan, Owen Long, and Allie-Beth Bass all received a red second place award in their subject matter.
First place awards went to: Dalton Collier (Horticulture), Neal Bass (Performing Arts), Clara McLain (Citizenship), Maggie Webb (Vet Science), and Callie-Ann Parsons (Creative Arts).
In the 6th-8th grade division, 4-H members participated in the Interactive Exhibit Contest where they created a tri-fold board on their 4-H project work and had to present their project to judges. This contest was judged on the visual board, presentation, and knowledge of the project.
Those competing in this age division were: Olivia Hixon (RMS), Braydan Leonard (RMS), Jackson Overbay (ERMS), Riley Elkins (RMS), Carrie Ruth Lawson (RCS), Mason Brewer (RMS), Matt Kirkpatrick (RCS), Shelbie Webb (RMS), Mason Smith (RMS), Aaron Sims (Homeschool), Julian Douglas (RMS), Shay Davis (RMS), Shelbi Costello (RMS), Ragan Seal (RMS), Tabitha Holt (RMS), and Olivia Buttry (RMS).
These 4-H members were then invited to compete in the Upper 8 Sub-Regional Contest in Gray where they competed against 4-Hers in the same project area from the Upper 8 counties of East Tennessee.
Awards were presented to: Tabitha Holt (Food Science), Aaron Sims (Companion Animals), Jackson Overbay (Beef), Matt Kirkpatrick (Forestry, Wildlife, & Fisheries), Ragan Seal (Horse), and Shay Davis (Dairy). Hawkins County also had several Honor Club members that helped in various activities during this contest, Hunter Webb, Fisher Webb, Clint Long, Ava Collier, and Lacy Collier.