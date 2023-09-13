Dr. Cyd Grice

Dr. Cyd Grice, professor of biology at Walters State, teaches a class on the first day of fall semester. Enrollment at the college is up 6.5% over fall semester, 2022.

Increases in first-time freshman and dual enrollment students helped push fall semester enrollment numbers at Walters State Community College up 6.5% over the same semester last year.

  