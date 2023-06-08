Walmart 5.4.23 for STEM purchases

(L-R): May Seger, Walmart Asst. Manager, Debbi Pressnell, District-wide Grant Writer, Brittney Rhoton, District-wide STEM Coach and Kasey Allen, Walmart Asst. Manager.

 

Walmart’s Rogersville location recently presented Hawkins County Schools with a check for $1,000.

