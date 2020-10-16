Volunteer High School Key Club will be holding a trunk-or-treat for all ages! It will be held on October 28th in the back parking lot of the school. It will start at 6 and end at 8. This event will be COVID safe by having all of the candy in treat bags and on tables. Kids attending are encouraged to dress up and show off their Halloween outfit!
Additionally, we are in need of candy donations for this event! We are trying to stay clear of candies such as reese cups due to nut allergies. If you would like to donate, please contact (423)732-9527.