Being named a Tennessee Reward School for academic growth and achievement one time is a tremendous honor, and earning that distinction twice will put you in elite company.
On Thursday Mount Carmel Elementary School not only celebrated the fact that it is has been named a Reward School for the second consecutive year, but for the sixth time in the 12 years since that distinction was created by the state.
Those five previous Reward School banners dating back to the 2011-12 school year already hang high on the gym walls.
On Thursday the student body, teachers and staff convened beneath those banners with community leaders and parents to unfurl the school’s sixth Reward School banner.
They even bussed in the MCES alumni who are now fifth graders at Church Hill Intermediate, so those students could share in celebrating their achievement as well.
As is tradition at MCES celebrations, the students did all the heavy lifting, introducing speakers, introducing the musical performances, and talking about what they love about their school, and what this achievement means to them.
“It means that all of our hard work and dedication has placed us as one of the top schools in all of Tennessee,” said fourth grader Millie Blevins. “Can you believe we were able to achieve this award two years in a row? I can, because our teachers, our parents, and all of the staff believe in us, and know we can do anything we put our minds to.”
Blevins added, “This is a huge honor for our school and shows everyone in the state of Tennessee that Mount Carmel students are amazing and have a big future ahead of them.”
A video of the entire ceremony can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
‘A remarkable accomplishment’
Assistant Director of Schools Dr. Reba Bailey told students and staff they can thank their their unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence for bringing them yet another Reward School distinction.
“This prestigious title is a testament to the tireless efforts in promoting student achievement and academic success,” Bailey said. “Your commitment to providing a safe and inclusive learning environment has enabled all of the students to thrive and to reach their full potential. I’m particularly impressed with the consistency of the achievements of the students of this school and staff, and it’s already been mentioned this is the sixth time that Mount Carmel Elementary School has earned the Reward School distinction.”
Bailey added, “That’s a remarkable accomplishment, and it speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work that goes on at this school.”
‘It’s the partnerships’
Parent Tim Bullock, who was among the guest speakers, was introduced by his son, fourth grader Ayden Bullock.
Tim Bullock noted that Mount Carmel’s first Reward School banner was awarded when his oldest child, Lilly, started in 2011-12, and its sixth banner has now been awarded as his fourth and youngest child, Ayden, now completes his career at MCES.
“The heart of life here has always been the staff,” Bullock said. “This is for all staff. … The staff here has always encouraged our kids. They love for us to learn. They care personally about the kids. They share their love for books, for music, for art, and for gym and recess, which Ayden said he really liked.”
Bullock added, “It’s pretty funny and ironic that in 2012 they won the first award, and they won this last award with Ayden here. It must be something to do with the Bullock kids. … What’s it going to take for Mount Carmel to stay great. I believe, and my family believes it’s the partnerships. The partnerships between the families, the teachers and the support staff, all working in unison together.”
School staff closed the ceremony with a song which was followed by the banner presentation.
“It takes every one of us in this room to make this happen,” said Principal Amy Glass. “We have the best staff. I would put them up against anybody in this whole country. They are wonderful. We have the most wonderful parents. We have the most wonderful central office staff. All of our support helps make such wonderful things happen.”