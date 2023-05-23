Many college students complain about the freshman 15, or the phenomenon of gaining weight their first year of school. Studies show that freshmen are indeed likely to put on some pounds, but it doesn’t have to be permanent.
Not only are you on your own with full control of how much you eat and when, but your body is also going through some pretty rapid metabolic changes as you get older. Try to choose nutritious foods more often than not, carefully monitor your alcohol consumption and try to get in exercise when and how you can.
Eating unhealthfully, including indulging in too much booze, can make your energy levels plummet and handicap your memory. Not ideal conditions for success in higher education.
Noticing that your clothes don’t fit as well and that you’re carrying around some extra weight might lead to a panic. Be careful not to freak out. Make careful, gradual adjustments to your eating and exercise habits to slim down. Don’t go for the latest fad diet or skip meals.
You can dig yourself in deeper when you revert to old habits and start a trend of yo-yo dieting, which can be even worse than carrying the extra weight to start with.
Preventing the freshman 15 is the best way to beat it. Keep a balanced diet with regular exercise and getting plenty of sleep can keep the weight off and build better health down the line. Here are some tips for staying slim:
• Avoid stress eating, eating while studying or eating while watching TV. When you eat, eat slowly and mindfully.
• Eat at regular times and don’t skip meals.
• Keep between-meal and late-night snacking to a minimum.
• Choose a mix of nutritious foods.
• Choose lower-fat options when you can and watch portion sizes.
• Stay away from vending machines and fast food.
• Keep healthy snacks on hand and avoid soft drinks.
• Keep a regular sleep schedule and don’t take too many naps. Avoid caffeine in the evening and avoid exercising or listening to loud music before bed.
Some schools may even offer diet and nutrition counseling for students to help you manage your weight in addition to access to workout equipment and personal training services. Check with your campus recreational center for more information.
