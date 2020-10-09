NASHVILLE – Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) led a virtual roundtable with regional school superintendents and the Niswonger Foundation. The organization helps to equip students in East Tennessee’s rural school systems with the skillset needed to compete for 21st century jobs. Senator Blackburn made the following comments during the meeting.
On Expanding Broadband Access
“We are looking at speeding up some of these grants through the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund and getting these data hubs in place so that as people are working remotely, educating remotely, you are going to be able to handle that data transfer capacity.”
On Teaching During COVID
“I have been so impressed with the school directors and how diligently they have worked and how creative they have been at finding ways to get broadband into communities, working with churches, putting hotspots on school buses, getting school buses to take meals to different community areas so that kids could get them.
“With federal funding, you all need that flexibility. The state needs that flexibility. When you look at school systems desperately needing local control, you know how to meet the needs of the population of students and parents in your community. You know that much better than some bureaucrat in Washington, D.C.”
On the Work of East Tennessee Educators
“I want to thank Dr. Dishner for the great overview of what the Niswonger Foundation is doing. I appreciate your emphasis on opening new doors of opportunity and expanding the worldview for students. The AP classes, the focus on adding more to your educational basis, and how I appreciate with the use of technology, we can expand that and take the world into the classroom for these students.
“Growing up in a small Southern town, a rural area, as a child I was a voracious reader, and I would read books about ordinary people that had done extraordinary things with their lives. And I was so grateful that those were in my school library. And I could really get a feel for what people could do when they set their mind to it, what they could achieve, and how they could use their talents and abilities.
“Knowing that you are opening those thoughts of possibility and opportunity for kids is such a good thing.”