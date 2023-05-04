Carley Lawson from Clinch, Ethan Gates from Cherokee, and Johnathan Smith from Volunteer

Hawkins County Director of Schools posed with his three Class of 2023 school presidents during a photo shoot on April 28 for the cover of the Review’s special Graduation special section. The three presidents included (L-R) Carley Lawson from Clinch, Ethan Gates from Cherokee, and Johnathan Smith from Volunteer.

Jeff Bobo

Last year the Review began what we’re hoping will be an annual tradition of featuring a photo of the three county high school class presidents on the cover of the annual, Graduation Special Edition.

Rogersville, TN

April 28, 2023

