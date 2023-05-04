Hawkins County Director of Schools posed with his three Class of 2023 school presidents during a photo shoot on April 28 for the cover of the Review’s special Graduation special section. The three presidents included (L-R) Carley Lawson from Clinch, Ethan Gates from Cherokee, and Johnathan Smith from Volunteer.
Last year the Review began what we’re hoping will be an annual tradition of featuring a photo of the three county high school class presidents on the cover of the annual, Graduation Special Edition.
The three 2022 class presidents from Cherokee, Clinch and Volunteer posed beside the sculpture on the front lawn of the Central Office for last year’s Graduation special section, which was met with a positive reaction from readers.
On Friday, April 28, the three high school presidents for Hawkins County’s Class of 2023 convened at the Central Office to take their turn in front of the camera. This year’s Graduation special section is tentatively scheduled to come out in the May 20 weekend edition of the Review.
This year’s three presidents include Ethan Gates from Cherokee High School, Carley Lawson from Clinch School, and Johnathan Smith from Volunteer High School.
Meet the three presidents
Ethan Gates said after graduation he’s, “Probably going to go get my generals and then think about what I want to do for the rest of my life.”
Johnathan Smith said said after graduation he will major in Music Education at Tennessee Tech. When asked if he plans on returning to Volunteer to teach music Smith, “If they get rid of (music teacher Joshua) Wenger first.”
Director of Schools Matt Hixson, who was there to observe the photo shoot, asked for clarification.
“Wait a minute,” Hixson asked. “Is there a need to get rid of Wenger?”
To clarify, Smith said Mr. Wenger does a good job. When Mr. Wenger retires, Smith may be waiting in the wings to take over.
On the other hand, Carley Lawson said she probably won’t be waiting in the wings. She plans to attend TCAT to study cosmetology in the fall. Upon her graduation from TCAT she’s leaving to see the world.
Clinch’s graduation ceremony is May 25 at 6 p.m. in the school gymnasium.
Cherokee’s graduation ceremony is May 26 at 8 p.m. at the football stadium.
Volunteer’s graduation is May 27 at 10 a.m. at the football stadium.
Thanks to Mr. Hixson and Mr. Thomas Floyd for arranging to have the three Class presidents at Central Office for this photo shoot.