The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office was called to Beulah Church Road in Kingsport Friday afternoon to speak with a school bus driver regarding what appeared to be a student pointing gun at a passing bus
SCSO Capt. Andy Seabolt stated in his report that upon arrival deputies were told that two juveniles had been in an altercation on the school bus. One of the juveniles involved in the altercation was dropped off at a home, and the bus continued its route.
"A few minutes later, as part of its normal route, the bus passed back by the residence where the juvenile referenced above was dropped off," Seabolt reported. "According to the bus driver, the juvenile was pointing what appeared to be a firearm at the school bus. The driver continued to a safe location and contacted the sheriff’s office."
Deputies contacted the juvenile suspect and inquired about the firearm.
Seabolt reported that a BB gun that resembles a shotgun was located and seized. A petition charging the 12-year-old juvenile with one count of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment and twenty-four counts of Aggravated Assault has been filed with Sullivan County Juvenile Court.
Per the direction of juvenile court, the child was released to the custody of their parents.
Staff members from Sullivan County Schools responded to the scene and coordinated transportation for the remaining students that were on the school bus.
Because the suspect is a juvenile, the name will not be released.