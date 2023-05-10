The former McPheeters Bend Elementary School, which was closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year, will remain in use by the county school system for training and other purposes for at least another year.
McPheeters Bend, as well as Keplar Elementary, were both closed at the end of the 2020-21 school year due to declining enrollment and impending maintenance costs. Both schools had dipped below 100 students, which made them ineligible for state funding to help cover the principal’s salary, as wel as other funding.
Keplar was subsequently sold to a church which has plans to convert it into a community center and possibly a Christian school.
The BOE opted to keep McPheeters Bend, however, which is located near Church Hill on the east end of Goshen Valley.
The intent was to utilize McPheeters bend for a variety of activities including Virtual Academy tutoring, a satellite Family Resource Center, adult education classes, fire and rescue training, and space for teacher professional development.
Every year McPheeters Bend will come up for review to determine if its cost can be justified by its usefulness. This year’s review was Thursday, after which the BOE voted 7-0 to keep McPheeters Bend for another year.
“I am recommending we keep ownership of the McPheeters Bend school site … largely for meeting space for professional development and grade-specific trainers,” said Director of Schools Matt Hixson. “It provides us another opportunity at the upper end of the county, in addition to the training center here (at the bus garage), to be utilized for those purposes.”
Hixson added, “We will provide at any point what we’re using the property for, and continue to provide an annual update on any outside agencies that have petitioned for the use of it over the course of the next year. I will continue to follow that practice for the Board so that you’re aware what requests are coming in. It is still a Board of Education property. We would still utilize a facilities use agreement as we would for any property.”