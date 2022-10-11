A home fire can be devastating. Making it out alive is the first and most important step, but dealing with the losses can last a long time after the final embers of the fire have been snuffed.
If you or someone you know has lost their home, there are places to go that can help. There are also ways to be a helper from volunteer fire fighting to working with volunteer organizations.
Getting Help
Perhaps the best-known source of help is the Red Cross. They train disaster action teams that often arrive at the scene of the fire to offer immediate assistance to those in need. They help provide longer term assistance as well, especially to people who do not have home insurance.
Ready.gov offers the following advice for what to do immediately after a fire:
• Contact local disaster relief services such as the Red Cross or the Salvation Army. They may be able to help with temporary housing, food and medicine.
• Do not re-enter your residence until the fire department tells you it is safe to do so.
• Do not reconnect utilities. That is something that should be done either by the fire department or the utility company.
• Create a list or inventory of property and items that were damaged. Don’t throw anything away until you’ve added it to the list or taken a picture of it.
• Save your receipts for any money that you spend related to fire loss, including hotel stays, cleaning expenses or other expenses.
• Notify your mortgage company and home insurance company of the fire.
Your insurance company can provide a lot of help during this time. They may be able to pay for temporary housing, relocation expenses or even pet boarding expenses. They are also a great place to turn to for help in finding professionals to help you clean or rebuild your home.
Find out whether your local fire department is part of the Firefighters Charitable Foundation. If they are, they might be able to provide you with hygiene kits or other care packages.
Avoid fire victim fund sweepstakes. Most of these, if not all of these, are scams.
Don’t forget your mental health. Local crisis counseling centers can be a great source for mental health care following a disaster, especially if you have lost a loved one.
Helping Others
Perhaps you are in a position where you want to help others. The Red Cross is always looking for volunteers for its Disaster Action Team. These folks are ready to respond to emergencies 24 hours a day all year round.
Duties range from providing a shoulder to cry on to helping connect people with resources for their immediate needs or long-term assistance.
The Red Cross looks for people who are team oriented, available at least four to six hours a week, comfortable with ambiguity, bilingual (not required, but desired), empathetic and compassionate, calm in crisis and may have disaster response experience.
They provide all the necessary training.