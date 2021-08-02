NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Wars Commission, the Tennessee Historical Commission division responsible for preserving the state’s significant military history, has announced the SEPTEMBER 1, 2021 opening of this year’s grant cycle for the Tennessee Wars Commission Grant Fund.
The Tennessee Wars Commission Grant Fund provides financial support to coordinate planning, preservation, protection, promotion, and interpretation of structures, buildings, sites, and battlefields related to Tennessee’s military heritage. This grant can fund a wide variety of projects relating to the French and Indian War (1754-1763), the Revolutionary War (1776-1783), War of 1812 (1812-1815), Mexican-American War (1846-1848), and the Civil War (1861-1865). Example projects include, but are not limited to, archaeological surveys and excavations, cemetery preservation, contraband camp preservation and interpretation, graphic displays and interpretative panels, historic markers, and living history and educational programs.
Grant funds totaling $109,680.00 were awarded to five applicants during the 2021 fiscal year: Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park (Davidson County), Camp Blount Historic Site Association (Lincoln County), Historic Cragfont State Historic Site (Sumner County), Johnsonville State Historic Park (Humphreys County), and Parkers Crossroads Battlefield Park (Henderson County).
Any individual, museum, educational institution, private organization, or local government body can apply. Although there is no minimum matching requirement, applicant contributions will be a positive consideration. Applications are scored, rated, and ranked by Tennessee Historical Commission and Tennessee Wars Commission staff members. The board of the Historical Commission/Wars Commission has voting approval of eligible grant projects.
The deadline for submissions is NOVEMBER 17, 2021. The grant application process is digital. Create an account and complete the application at https://tdec.smartsimple.com/s_Login.jsp.
More information is available on the Tennessee Historical Commission website at: https://www.tn.gov/historicalcommission/state-programs/tennessee-wars-commission.html.