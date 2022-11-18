Cynthia Hooker knows all too well what it is like to be a homeless family.
As a child, Hooker and her little sister became homeless due to their biological parents’ drug addiction. As children, they were forced to panhandle in Walmart parking lots for money. But that money always went for cigarettes and drugs and never for the children’s needs.
Hooker’s story begins in Rogersville where her biological father was a construction ironworker. Hooker has some good memories as a child but by the time she turned 8 years old the drugs had begun and life took some bad turns for them including homelessness.
Eventually she and her little sister were rescued and adopted by their aunt and uncle. Hooker is a graduate of Cherokee High School.
Remaining Unnoticed
As a freshman in high school, Hooker tells the Review, “Though I was about 8 years old when the addiction started, by my freshman year their addiction was the worst it had ever been.
This is where our worst troubles started.” They had managed to get a rental house but with the drug addiction they were evicted again and became homeless once more. Their family of 4 were also now running from the law. On the run they ended up in Knoxville.
The four lived in the family car which was an old small Saturn. “As children we didn’t really understand what was going on. “I am the oldest child and I began to see what was happening as I grew older and why. I tried to get us help and even called DCF on my own parents but nothing happened and we children remained unnoticed.”
Also as a high school freshman Hooker remembers having no way to shower or wash her clothing but she still attended school as much as she could. “I knew I smelled bad. I didn’t really have many friends. There were many times I didn’t shower for several weeks. Sometimes we bathed in the lake. It was an awful situation we as children had no control over.”
Hooker missed a lot of school because as her biological mother would take her out of school she often did not enroll Hooker in the next school for the purpose of helping to pack up for the next move.
“We never knew at the end of a school day if we would even be back the next day. We never knew where we would go or what we would eat.” I never was able to stay in school for the year as we were constantly moving around in the car or hotel hopping.”
Once the family packed the car and there was no room for their clothing. It was summer time and school was out so no one noticed the children wearing the same filthy clothing day after day. In fact, they seemed to be going unnoticed at all. By this time Hooker was 14 years old, living In Knoxville by a bridge with other homeless still living in the family car.
“There were a lot of bad things that happened. In fact, I cannot remember a couple of weeks at all of any actual events except huge trauma.” She does remember people staying up on drugs acting crazy all night and being very frightened.
Determined to graduate
In the midst of all of the chaos, Hooker was determined to somehow graduate from school. But, she continued to get behind, even missing final exams.
“I had no control over mine or my little sister’s situation. My parents progressively got worse into harder drugs including meth. From there, there was no turning back.”
Children Rescued
Finally the children’s aunt and uncle found out about the situation and offered to take the children for a week. When the week was up the children were brought back to the homeless camp and dropped off.
Two hours later, the aunt and uncle returned for the children and the biological parents did not object. Not only were the children saved, they were also adopted.
“Life became good.” My now adopted parents went through endless court hearings and sometimes my parents showed up and sometimes they did not.”
Her adopted parents attended every class for foster care and every hearing. Eventually the biological parents had their rights terminated and the children were able to be adopted. Hooker went on to graduate from Cherokee High School.
Hooker’s sister is now a sophomore and doing well. Hooker married her high school sweetheart and the two have a baby and another on the way. Her husband is active in the Army and they are stationed in Fort Knox, Kentucky.
Hooker has a message for the public.
“There are homeless families out there like we were. Not every family is there from drug addiction though some are. There are multiple reasons people end up homeless. Please know there are some reasons people have no control over. There were many families out there with children who were not addicts. The homeless families need to be more understood and the homeless need help with many issues.”