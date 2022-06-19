A pastor once asked some children in a Sunday school class to draw pictures of God. He intended to use them to illustrate his Father’s Day sermon.
At the end of class, the children were excited to show off their typical pictures of a white-robed old men with long white hair and big, outstretched hands surrounded by rainbows, bluebirds, unicorns, and fluffy clouds.
Finally, one shy little girl hesitantly revealed her picture. It was a simple drawing of a man dressed in a suit and tie. “I don’t know what God looks like,” she said, “so I just drew my daddy instead.”
I don’t remember my father ever telling me that he loved me, yet I never doubted his love; he proved his love for us in so many practical ways.
He was a hard worker. It was important to him that his children saw him working for a living. Even when times were hard and we didn’t have everything we wanted, he was our provider and, with great sacrifice, he did whatever was necessary to make sure that we had everything we needed.
He was faithful to my mother and that gave us a great sense of security.
He was fair and just; he was swift with appropriate punishment when it was warranted, and he was forgiving when we disappointed him.
And he was honest in his business dealings; he valued his good reputation.
Someone has said, “a child is not likely to find a father in God unless he finds something of God in his father.”
Much of my understanding of the character and attributes of God, I learned, by experience, from my father who was seldom present, but he was always there.
HE KNOWS MY NAME is a contemporary praise song, written by Tommy Walker, that was very popular for a short time about thirty years ago. It seemed like every church used it regularly for a few months and then it just sort of disappeared into worship song oblivion.
God knows us, and His knowledge is infinitely more than just a superficial ability to recall our names; it is a personal and intimate knowledge. And that kind of knowledge is wonderful and terrible at the same time. The song reminds me of another song, “When He Was On The Cross (I Was On His Mind). Think about that – “He knew me, YET He loved me.” The thought that, even though God knew me in all my sorry, sinful state, He still chose to love me and die for my sin, is incredible and wonderful.
That’s the kind of love Tommy Walker was describing in his song. God calls us “His children” and every phrase in this song emphasizes a different aspect of His knowledge of each one of us.
He made us — He knows us — He forgives us – He understands us – He comforts us — He listens to us — He fathers us – He wants us — He’ll never leave us – He’ll never forget us – He’ll never give up on us — He cheers for us — And He prepares a place for us.
Here are the lyrics
I have a Maker- He formed my heart. Before even time began, My life was in his hands.
I have a Father; He calls me His own. He’ll never leave me, No matter where I go.
He knows my name! He knows my every thought. He sees each tear that falls, And He hears me when I call.
