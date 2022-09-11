More than 350 total commitments to Jesus Christ were made during the Upper East Tennessee GO TELL Crusade on Aug. 28-31 at Cherokee High School football stadium in Rogersville.
During that week, of the 350, more than 160 people made first-time decisions for Christ; 25 churches participated; and nearly 5,000 students were addressed through GO TELL’s ON TRACK School Assemblies.
Each night before the crusade, free meals were served to educators and their spouses on Aug. 28, first responders and their spouses on Aug. 29, U.S. active military, veterans and their spouses on Aug. 30 and youths on Aug. 31.
The crusade's Facebook page shares more testimonies at facebook.com/UpperEastTNGoTellCrusade.
The crusade also was livestreamed on the crusade's You Tube channel by which several more people have been saved.
GO TELL America evangelist Rick Gage said, “We had a great week here in Rogersville, Tennessee. There were more than 350 total commitments to Christ. Our team was able to get into many of the public schools in Hawkins County, speaking to several thousand students. The testimonies at our noon follow-up luncheons have been great. Sheriff Ronnie Lawson was very involved. I know of one entire family who got saved. All that God did here was because of prayer."
John Butler, pastor of East Rogersville Baptist Church, said, “I have spent the better part of Thursday and most of Friday responding to calls and texts from various pastors and crusade attenders expressing how much of a blessing they experienced through this crusade. Rick (Gage) and his team did a great job, and the response from the attendees at the crusade demonstrated that. There are so many pastors and churches who have formed new friendships and have a great desire to do more together in the near future. We believe that this crusade has made a major impact on the community of Rogersville, Tennessee, and we look forward to seeing what God has in store for us next.”
GO TELL Arrangements Chairman Dr. Blaine Jones said, “Thank you, Rick. This past week has been one of the most stirring, meaningful moments in my 65 years on this ole sphere we call Earth. Getting to see all these wonderful souls make decisions - and be a part in several of them - has been touching. Now to keep it going in His Name! My best to you and your endeavors.”
Dave White said, "Going into the crusade, we were told the crusade was for the lost; and from that, there would be two results. First, there would be decisions made for salvation and decisions for repentance. The second result would be churches of different denominations would come together in unity. I saw both of these come to fruition, but I also realized something else was happening. My heart was changing. I was experiencing the zeal and passion for the lost."
Dave White's wife Lynn White said, "Being a Christian is more than serving inside the walls of the church; it’s serving outside the walls of the church. It’s sharing the love of Jesus with the community."
Bobby Joe Hancock, lead pastor of The Bridge Church, said, “I can’t tell what this week has meant to me. Thank you, Rick, for faithfully administering the Gospel of Jesus Christ. If you ever need me for anything, I’m only a phone call away.”
Fuzz Bradley, pastor of Burem Baptist Church, said in a text to Gage, “Church was amazing today. Thanks for the hard work, Brother. God is moving in Hawkins County.” Rev. Sheldon Livesay with Of One Accord Ministry said, “On setup last Saturday, the trustees from the Justice Department helped. They would not be able to attend services. Rick Gage talked to them and gave his testimony, and six came to Christ."
Based in Duluth, Georgia, GO TELL Ministries hosts not only evangelistic crusades and ON TRACK school assemblies but also summer youth camps, international mission trips and high school/college internships.
Rick Gage is the founder – after surrendering his life to full-time evangelistic ministry in 1986 once he gave up his promising career as a college football coach. He follows in the footsteps of his late father Freddie Gage, also from Texas, who led around 1 million to Christ as an international evangelist.
For more information on hosting a GO TELL event in your area, visit gotellministries.com.