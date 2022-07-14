The Hawkins County Board of Education filed its response last week to a $2.5 million federal racial discrimination lawsuit, denying that it knowingly tolerated or condoned any racial harassment or discrimination by any student.
The lawsuit was filed May 24 against the Hawkins County Board of Education in Greeneville U.S. District Court by the Mount Carmel mother of a Church Hill Middle School student.
The Rogersville Review will withhold the name of the mother to protect the identify of her son.
The lawsuit alleges that during the 2021-22 school year at Church Hill Middle School the son was subjected to racially-motivated peer harassment, pervasive, racially-hostile school environment in which he was repeatedly referred to by the “N-word”; subjected to a barrage of other racial epithets, such as “monkey”; shown hate-based depictions of a KKK member holding a torch and noose; taunted as the brunt of a “slave auction”; chased and ridiculed with a stuffed monkey; and shown depictions of African- American caricatures being stabbed and shot.
The mother alleges that Hawkins County Board of Education knowingly tolerated, condoned, and were deliberately indifferent to the pattern of racial harassment suffered by her son, depriving him of equal access to educational opportunity and resulting in severe emotional injury, in violation of his Civil Rights.
Procedures to discourage racial harassment
The response, which was filed by Greeneville attorney Jeffery Ward, denied that the BOE knowingly tolerated or condoned any racial harassment or discrimination by any student toward the plaintiff’s son (referred to from her on as “the son”).
The response further denied that the BOE or its employees were deliberately indifferent to any racial harassment or discrimination.
“To the contrary, the defendant asserts that it had appropriate policies and procedures in place to discourage student on student racial harassment or discrimination and that its employees properly investigated and disciplined students when sufficient evidence demonstrated that the students had engaged in any type of racial harassment,” Ward states in the response. “Furthermore, after concerns and issues were raised, the defendant, through its employees, partnered with STARS of Nashville to attempt to address issues among the students, met with a NAACP representative to obtain information on creating a plan to combat racial biases, and implemented other strategies to improve the school climate and culture at Church Hill Middle School. The defendant also requested that the Tennessee Department of Education Office for Civil Rights conduct an independent review of the issues, and the defendant’s policies, response, and handling of the issues.”
Addressing specific incidents
The BOE’s response addresses specific situations alleged in the lawsuit.
For example, the lawsuit alleges that on Sept. 8, 2021 a students stalked the son through the gym and out the back exit of the school building. While the son was on his way to football practice, another student allegedly yelled, “come back here n——-”. When the son turned around, the other student slapped him in the face, the lawsuit alleges.
The BOE admits that a fight occurred between the son and the other student.
“That fight was captured on video by the camera system in the gymnasium,” Ward states in the response. “Following the fight, the son alleged that the other student called another student a 'n____r' and alleged that the other student called him a 'monkey'. The other student alleged that the son had been bullying the other boy for a week and repeatedly calling him a “SPED” (a derogatory term for special education student) or 'retarded.' The other boy further alleged that the son challenged him to a fight and that he initially refused but then slapped the son when the son called him a 'p___y'."
Ward further states, “The investigation and interviews with other students indicated that the other boy had referred to the son at some time prior to the fight as a 'monkey.' It also confirmed that the son had referred to the other boy as a SPED. The video of the incident appeared to show the other boy slapping the son, and then the son punching the other boy and throwing the other boy to the ground. Then, the son repeatedly punched the other boy on the ground until stopped by a teacher.”
Another specific allegation addressed by the response occurred on March 1 when a drawing depicting an image of a KKK member holding a torch and noose, standing over “Monkey Island”, was passed around the school cafeteria.
According to the response, the BOE lacks sufficient information to admit or deny the actual contents of the drawing, but admits that, based upon an investigation, some type of drawing was passed around the lunch table in the school cafeteria by a group of boys on March 1, and that the contents could be perceived as racially derogatory.
The response further states that the March 1 incident was captured on video which shows another student passed the picture to the son. The son showed it to other students. The son folded it into an airplane and threw it to other students. The son retrieved the airplane, and then threw it to a different table of girls on his way to get food.
Ward states, “The video does not appear to show any emotional reaction by the son, and the son did not report the incident to a teacher or school official that day. The video further showed the son being warned to remove a hat by a teacher, but the son did not show the picture to the teacher at that time.”
Guilty students were punished
It is denied that the son was threatened with any disciplinary action relating to reporting any racial related concern, and instead, he was specifically advised that he should report any of this type action immediately so that it can be addressed and dealt with at the time of the event.
The response states that based upon the investigation conducted, two students were identified as participating in creating the March 1 drawing and circulating it, and both students received one day out of school suspension and 75 points on their disciplinary record. Meetings were held with both of the students’ parents.
The lawsuit alleges that on March 8 five white students entered the Boy’s Restroom and confronted the son. One of the students used his cell phone to videotape this encounter, while another student chased the son out of the restroom holding a stuffed monkey. The video of this assault was posted on Snapchat later that afternoon and distributed to several students in the son’s class under the caption: “Monkey chasing Monkey!”
The BOE admits that an event occurred in the boys’ bathroom with one student holding a stuffed monkey and running in the same direction as the son.
The response states that this event was not reported to any teacher or school official at the time of the event, and the BOE lacks sufficient information to admit or deny allegations of when that occurred. The mother sent a letter to Church Hill Middle School to preserve evidence on March 10 which made no mention of this incident. However, it is admitted that the mother showed the video to Director Matt Hixson on March 11 and in that video, someone had added the caption “monkey chasing monkey.”
The lawsuit admits that the mother met with Director Matt Hixson on March 11 and reported her concerns about her son being racially harassed and showed the Snapchat video.
Director Hixson attempted to reassure the mother about the responsive measures and requested that the son immediately report any type of racial harassment so that such conduct could immediately be investigated and addressed. The son identified two teachers that he trusted that he could immediately report any such conduct.
'Claims against the BOE should be dismissed'
There are seven allegations of racial slurs or incidents in the Lawsuit which the response states the BOE has insufficient information to deny or admit they occurred, although on three occasions it is stated that the incidents were reported to the principal and the guilty student was punished.
“A copy of the Snapchat video was finally provided to Director Hixson on or about April 19, and that the mother questioned why the video had not been investigated, despite her prior refusal to provide the video,” the response states.
Accordng to the lawsuit, the mother received a telephone call from Principal Scott Jones on April 20 asking her to come to his office at 1:30 p.m. that afternoon to discuss this newest incident. The mother asked Principal Jones where things stood with the “Monkey of the Month Campaign” and the slave auction incident. Mr. Jones denied any knowledge of these incidents even though Director Hixson had assured the mother days earlier these incidents were being investigated.
The response admits that on April 19 an investigation at that time had not shown evidence relating to those incidents, and when additional information was provided, the incidents were investigated further and guilty students were disciplined.
On May 12 the mother also reported a photograph being circulated by three students at Church Hill Middle School depicting inflated blue vinyl gloves with caricatures drawn on them of the heads of African-Americans.
The lawsuit states the heads were mockingly assigned African-American-sounding names: “Shaundale”, “Quandale” and “Quandale, Jr.”, and the students who made these artifacts posted Instagram videos of them with someone shooting and stabbing the gloves while speaking in Ebonics or what might be termed a blend of racial sounding phonics.
The response admits those allegations, but denies that the son made any complaint to the defendant about this incident.
The response also states it denies that the BOE failed to adhere to this School Board Policy or acted with deliberate indifference to the myriad reports of peer-on-peer racial harassment at Church Hill Middle School.
“Having fully answered the Complaint, the defendant asserts that the claims against it should be dismissed at the cost of the plaintiff and that it should be entitled to recover its attorney’s fees and any other relief to which it is entitled,” Ward states in the response. “In the alternative, the defendant requests a jury to hear this case. The defendant reserves the right to amend this Answer as consistent with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the Orders of this Court.”
No hearing dates have been filed with regards to this lawsuit.