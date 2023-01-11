Mark DeWitte, Blaine Jones

Mark DeWitte and Dr. Blaine Jones, who co-founded the Rogersville non-profit Four Square Inc., are hoping to help organize a community effort to be better prepared to serve our most vulnerable residents when emergencies occur.

 CONTRIBUTED

There have been numerous events lately that have been cause for concern for the welfare of Hawkins County citizens affected by flooding conditions, ice/snowstorms, frigid temperatures and even some local wildfires.

