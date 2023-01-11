There have been numerous events lately that have been cause for concern for the welfare of Hawkins County citizens affected by flooding conditions, ice/snowstorms, frigid temperatures and even some local wildfires.
These events have led to citizens being displaced from their homes or dwelling place, many of which had nowhere to turn for shelter, food or other necessities.
Most recently, single digit temperatures caused some life-threatening conditions in our area that led to East Rogersville Baptist Church, and Pastor John Butler, opening their doors as a warming station.
Pastor Butler was able to arrange volunteers to stay with those that were displaced as well making sure they had meals and snacks available to consume. Though the severely cold weather lasted only a few days, several individuals took advantage of the warm accommodations and the meals that were provided.
“Everywhere I have served, it seems I have been involved in some type of intervention for crisis type situations,” said Butler. “I had conversations with several local community leaders, including Hawkins County Mayor Mark DeWitte, and after some discussion, we got things in motion to set up a warming station at our Church.”
Butler was able to arrange for many of his Church members to volunteer their time right at Christmas to help staff the warming station. Several other local Churches got involved as well serving as staff and helping to prepare meals for those coming to stay in the Church.
Mayor DeWitte, who is also treasurer for the local nonprofit, Four Square, Inc. says he and co-founder Dr. Blaine Jones have tried to make similar arrangements in the past for severe winter events.
“Dr. Jones and I have had this conversation probably every year for the last ten to twelve years – what can we do to help those who do not have a warm place to stay or food to eat during a severe, crisis type event,” DeWitte said. “Many times, we have arranged for folks to stay in a hotel and bought them food. This time around, Pastor Butler had the same concerns, and he made his Church available. Jamie Miller, who is our Hawkins County EMA Director, coordinated bringing in some cots and blankets and Sheriff Ronnie Lawson helped in coordinating as well.”
About a week after the event, Butler, DeWitte and Jones sat down together and reflected on what occurred and how everything had transpired.
“We decided at that time that we needed to make a coordinated effort to bring the community together – Churches, civic organizations, existing entities already serving in our county, governmental agencies, individuals, businesses – anyone who is interested in helping put a plan together for any forthcoming crises that may occur,” Dr. Jones said. “We need to have a plan of action ready to go if and when a critical event occurs in our community or if Mr. Miller or Mayor DeWitte declare a state of emergency for our area”
Butler added, “We felt like we needed to get all interested parties involved that we possibly could, as this will be a huge task to undertake and get organized.”
To gauge community interest and possible involvement, a meeting has been setup for Thursday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Hawkins County Natural Gas Company meeting room located on Park Boulevard in Rogersville.
“We will need volunteers on standby that we can contact to serve. We will need groups to be able to provide food and snacks,” Jones said. “It would be great to have a team of healthcare personnel available on call if needed. We would need to be able to cooperate with governmental agencies to coordinate setting up a safe, warm area to accommodate displaced individuals. We would probably need monetary donations, food donations, hygiene product donations and the like.”
All interested parties, whether Churches, existing civic organizations, individuals, business leaders or governmental agencies are invited to attend and offer their input and suggestions.
“It is time we put an ‘official’ plan in place, in order to be ready for the next crisis type event that may occur,” DeWitte said.