Why did you run for this office?
I have been ask before why would I want to have a “thankless job” like school board member. I don’t consider it “thankless”. I have had the privilege of being in our classrooms witnessing the eager faces of children looking up at their teachers with trusting eyes.
I have seen teachers go above and beyond to help those students learn. I have been to elementary graduations where students have smiles galore eagerly awaiting to be recognized for their accomplishments. I have been to all 3 of our high school graduations. I always look at their faces knowing they are stepping out to their futures.
I am proud to be a small part of that. That’s why I’m running for office. I want our children of Hawkins County to have the best we can offer, and I want to help them get it.
Share your education and employment background and list any previous offices you have held.
I attended Hawkins County schools graduating from Rogersville High School. I then received my bachelor’s degree from Milligan College in History with a minor in Elementary Education.
I also have an endorsement in Kindergarten and a secondary certificate in History. I have also taken many post grad classes to update my educational skills. I was considered highly qualified in the grades I taught. I taught here in the county for 31 years and had no desire to go anywhere else. I was happy.
After retirement I became an Election Commissioner where I served for 7 years. My passion though is for education. In 2019 I was appointed by the Hawkins County Commission to fill a vacant school board seat in my 7th District.
In 2020 I ran and was elected to complete the term. I am now a Level 2 school board member.
If you are elected what would be your top goals and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
One of the main jobs in being a school board member is to make policy. This allows our system to create an atmosphere that will ensure our students are safe and receiving the best education we can provide.
In the 3 years I have been on the board ,due to our diligence, I have witnessed growth in our students and our teachers. And this was during a pandemic.
I would like to continue helping our system grow. I want our community to be proud of the education we offer our students.
Safety is another top priority with me. It is our responsibility,as the board, to make policies that will provide the safest conditions possible. We do a great job here in Hawkins County, but I think we can always do better. I would like to see more safety precautions added to our policies.
Why are you the best and most qualified for this office?
I feel that I am well qualified to be a school board member as I have served as a member for the last 3 years, which gives me experience. I have spent my career here in the county teaching for 31 years.
I am trusted and know people from one end of the county to the other. I am willing to make tough decisions and not afraid to stand up for my beliefs. I have always had the best interest of our children at heart when I vote. Also as a board member I am constantly researching new ideas and keeping up with the laws of our state.
I believe it is my obligation, to our county, to do my part in making sure we are providing the best education possible. I think we can always strive to be better.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I can’t tell you to vote for me, but I can only ask for your vote. I can tell you that I will do everything I can to see our children receive the best education our system can provide. I can tell you I will strive to be a good steward of the county’s funds.
After all I am a taxpayer too. I can tell you if you call me with a problem I’ll do everything in my power to give you guidance to find the right help if I can’t solve it myself.
I can tell you I am a born again Christian and that I have the same morals and values as we were raised here in Hawkins County to have. I can tell you I stand for our flag and when I say the Pledge of Allegiance.
I can tell you I love my county the place where I was born, raised, and spent my life. I am proud to live here. All I can do is ask you to go vote on Aug. 4th, and remember my name Judy Woods Trent. I sure would appreciate it if you gave me your vote.