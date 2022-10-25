With an impending shortage of psychiatrists and an ever-increasing demand for mental health services, many people with mental health disorders or illnesses are relying on mental health nurse practitioners for their mental health care.
These positions can take the form of Psychiatric-Mental Health (PHM) registered nurses or advanced practice registered nurses (APRN), and according to the American Psychiatric Nurses Association, they represent the second largest group of behavioral health professionals in the United States.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reported that only 46% of people with mental illness get the care they need, often because it is not available. Mental health nurse practitioners can fill in the gaps.
Nurse practitioners are registered nurses with graduate degrees who can serve as primary care clinicians or community health leaders. Many nurse practitioners specialize in areas such as family medicine, cancer care, pediatrics, elder care or mental health.
Mental health nurse practitioners work in hospitals, private practice, community centers, assisted living homes, mental health institutions, drug and alcohol treatment centers and schools. They might work with individuals, families, groups or communities. They assess, diagnose and treat mental health and substance use disorders. They promote mental health awareness and provide education.
Becoming a mental healthnurse practitioner
The first step in becoming a psychiatric nurse practitioner is to become a nurse. Start out by earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from an accredited nursing school and getting licensed as a registered nurse.
The next step is to earn a master’s or doctorate from an accredited psychiatric nurse practitioner program. Certification requires 500 clinical hours in a faculty-supervised program.
While the laws for nurse practitioners vary from state to state, most professionals in this field will take the psychiatric mental-health nurse practitioner exam from the American Nursing Credentialing Center and apply for a license from the state where they are going to practice. The ANCC board requires recertification/renewal every five years.
Job outlook
While the Bureau of Labor Statistics doesn’t break out the specialties of nurse practitioners, they report that the field in general will increase by 45% over the next decade.
The American Psychiatric Nurses Association explains that the need for mental health nurse practitioners is driven by the fact that there are more than 56 million Americans who experience mental illness or struggle with a substance abuse disorder. Only 44% of adults are receiving the care they need and only 20% of children.
Mental health nurse practitioners treat teens and adults experiencing mental health crises, children exposed to traumatic events, older adults struggling with dementia or Alzheimer’s, soldiers returning from combat, anyone with substance abuse disorders and people struggling with anxiety, depression or suicidal ideation.