The Heritage Lites Youth Leadership group met for their regular meeting on Sunday, November 1, 2020. They collected donations of snacks for Project Serve Our Soldiers (PSOS). PSOS is a non-profit organization that serves Hawkins County active-duty military and their families. Through fundraising efforts, their goal is to provide “comfort boxes” to men and women actively serving, whether on domestic or foreign soil. When Hawkins County soldiers are deployed, PSOS works to send each soldier a little slice of home. In 2019, they served nearly 200 active-duty Hawkins County soldiers. If you or your group would like to donate, please contact Corki Weart at 407-883-2036.
In addition to the PSOS donation, the Heritage Lites also contributed to their community by hanging patriotic banners downtown, in honor of the election and Veteran’s Day.