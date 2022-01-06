Connections Network launched a new volunteer website on Jan. 1 where community members can learn about local organizations and service groups in Hawkins and Hancock County and explore volunteer opportunities.
Jodi Southerland, coordinator for the new initiative, says the website is designed to provide people with easy access to the information they need to support local organizations.
The new website, http://ww.yourvolunteerconnection.com, lists organizations and service groups in the two counties, information on the services they provide and current volunteer opportunities.
“We are excited to announce the launch of Volunteer Connection,” Southerland said. “There are many great organizations and service groups in our community that rely on volunteers to achieve their mission. The website is designed to make it simple for visitors to learn about volunteer opportunities. With one-click, visitors can contact the organization to express interest in volunteering or supporting them in other ways.”
But the website is more than just a place to connect residents looking to give back with opportunities in their communities.
The Volunteer Connection website is also a locally focused digital guide to nonprofits and service groups in the community.
Southerland added, “Nonprofits and service groups are the backbone of our community. We want to raise awareness about the vital services they provide to the public.”
Southerland says the goal of the website is to connect people and strengthen the community through volunteer engagement.
Sponsored by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Connections is a network of community leaders working together to build a thriving community through partnerships and mobilizing community support.
Anyone interested in learning more about Connections Network or the Volunteer Connection website can contact Jodi Southerland 423-401-5000.
If you are interested in registering your organization or service group on the website, go to: www.yourvolunteerconnection.com/memberorgs
You can also follow Volunteer Connection on its new Facebook Page.