What would you think if, one Sunday morning, your music pastor or worship leader selected only children’s songs to be sung for the entire service?
Well, that’s exactly what I did in my church one day and, like my congregation, you might be surprised at the content. The six hymns that I selected were originally written for children but none of them resembled what we have come to expect from modern children’s music.
When we teach songs like “Jesus Wants Me for a Sunbeam,” we not only fill our children’s heads with nonsense, but we also imply that they are too immature for the worship service and should be in Children’s Church where they will be taught at their own level.
In his book, “Confronting Contemporary Christian Music,” Dr. H. T. Spence warns, “If we teach our children only by silly choruses without giving equal weight to the strong, meaty hymns of the faith, we may be spiritually damaging their generation.”
As Christians, much of what we believe is often taught or supported by the hymns we sing. So, it is important that we teach our children to sing those songs that contain correct doctrine.
Here are brief introductory statements for six children’s hymns that are God-centered and rich in doctrinal truth.
1. James Montgomery was a Christian journalist who was imprisoned, twice, in the Castle of York, for speaking out against the oppressive government in England in the late 1700s. In 1824, he wrote this children’s hymn for the anniversary celebration of the Red Hill Wesleyan Sunday School. The text was based on Neh. 9:5: “Stand up and bless the Lord your God for ever and ever: and blessed be thy glorious name, which is exalted above all blessing and praise.”
STAND UP AND BLESS THE LORD is a call for God’s people to stand with courage and to boldly speak up and proclaim our faith regardless of the political climate.
2. Isaac Watts wrote over 600 hymns. He is known as the Father of Modern Hymnody. He wrote substantive, and doctrinally sound words that accomplish what, I believe, Paul intended when he instructed the Church to, “Let the Word of Christ dwell in you richly in all wisdom; teaching and admonishing one another in psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, singing with grace in your hearts to the Lord.” (Col. 3:16)
One of his projects was a collection of songs that he wrote and compiled all together in a hymnbook just for kids. I SING THE MIGHTY POWER OF GOD is the most famous of all his children’s hymns and it is one of the greatest hymns of our faith.
3. Is it possible to be thankful during extremely hard times? Martin Rinkart was. He was a German pastor who led his community through the Thirty Years War in the 1600s, and then through a great plague, and then through another invasion where the governors impose unbearable taxation on the people. In one year, nearly 8000 of his parishioners died.
Yet his spirit was never broken. In the middle of those terrible times of calamities and incredible losses, he wrote a table grace for his own unclothed and undernourished children to use while praising God for all His blessings. NOW THANK WE ALL, OUR GOD has become one of our most loved Thanksgiving hymns.
4. This next children’s song was written by Kate Wilkinson after meditating on Phil. 2:5 “Let this mind be in you which was also in Christ Jesus.”
To have the mind of Christ is to think His thoughts; to keep His commands; to do His will; and to submit to His authority. The song is a prayer that asks God to help us add these various aspects of the will of Christ to our lives.
MAY THE MIND OF CHRIST, MY SAVIOR has six stanzas that were intended as daily devotional reminders for children: one for each day of the week leading up to Sunday.
5. It is not known, for sure, who wrote the words to this hymn, but it has been attributed to Dorothy Thrupp. It first appeared in a children’s hymnal that she compiled in 1836.
In some ways, it is reminiscent of Psalm 23. SAVIOR, LIKE A SHEPHERD, LEAD US reveals how needy and dependent we are on our Good Shepherd. He loves us, He receives us, He cares for us, He leads us, and He protects us.
6. Here is a children’s praise song that has a simple, easy to sing, melody. It was intended to be sung responsively, by an adult on each of the five stanzas and by the children on the chorus.
In all its simplicity, ALLELUIA, ALLELUIA! GIVE THANKS TO THE RISEN LORD, is a profound proclamation of the Gospel. In just a few short lines, it proclaims that Jesus is Lord; He is the King of all creation. He died on the cross for our sins; we were raised together with Him in newness of life as He rose, triumphantly, from the grave. He is our Savior. And He is worthy of our thanks and our praise.
And there are others including “MY JESUS, I LOVE THEE,” “MORE ABOUT JESUS,” and “HOLY BIBLE, BOOK DIVINE.”
So, take a new look at these great children’s hymns and share them with your music director. I’m sure you will both be as surprised as I was.
